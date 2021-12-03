Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Tree-mendous display brightens Brechin church in community fundraiser

By Graham Brown
December 3 2021, 7.30am Updated: December 3 2021, 10.02am
Co-ordinator Victoria Galey at the Brechin display. Picture: Paul Reid.

A mini-forest of fancy Christmas trees has sprung up in an Angus festive fundraiser.

And organisers hope visitors will beat a path to the unusual display at St Andrew’s Church in Brechin.

It features around 40 trees designed by local schools, businesses and organisations.

And the event is raising money for two good causes.

Brechin church fundraiser
Event organisers Victoria Galey, Liz Howson and Glenda Fraser. Picture: Paul Reid

Victoria Galey, one of the organisers, said: “It’s the first time we’ve done it.

“But we decided it would be a nice thing to try to bring people together.

“And we have been really surprised and delighted by the interest in it.”

The trees are all around three feet tall and make a fantastic sight in the church.

Brechin Santa
Santa has a grotto at the Brechin display. Picture: Paul Reid.

They include a creation from Brechin Men’s Shed.

And one from Montrose RNLI includes decorations featuring the members of the town’s lifesaving crew.

Victoria added: “Local care homes have got involved, as well as some businesses.

“The ideas they have come up with are lovely.

Brechin Christmas trees
The Brechin display features unusual Christmas creations. Picture: Paul Reid.

“There are all sorts of unusual ones.”

One local even crafted her tree from the debris of Storm Arwen.

“We hope there will be a lot of visitors coming in to the church to choose their favourite,” Victoria said.

And proceeds from the event will go to Alzheimer Scotland and Brechin Young Explorers.

The display is open to the public at St Andrew’s Church on Friday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Woolly Workers create 10-foot knitted Arbroath Christmas tree with needles of a different kind