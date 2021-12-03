Tree-mendous display brightens Brechin church in community fundraiser

An error occurred. Please try again.

A mini-forest of fancy Christmas trees has sprung up in an Angus festive fundraiser.

And organisers hope visitors will beat a path to the unusual display at St Andrew’s Church in Brechin.

It features around 40 trees designed by local schools, businesses and organisations.

And the event is raising money for two good causes.

Victoria Galey, one of the organisers, said: “It’s the first time we’ve done it.

“But we decided it would be a nice thing to try to bring people together.

“And we have been really surprised and delighted by the interest in it.”

The trees are all around three feet tall and make a fantastic sight in the church.

They include a creation from Brechin Men’s Shed.

And one from Montrose RNLI includes decorations featuring the members of the town’s lifesaving crew.

Victoria added: “Local care homes have got involved, as well as some businesses.

“The ideas they have come up with are lovely.

“There are all sorts of unusual ones.”

One local even crafted her tree from the debris of Storm Arwen.

“We hope there will be a lot of visitors coming in to the church to choose their favourite,” Victoria said.

And proceeds from the event will go to Alzheimer Scotland and Brechin Young Explorers.

The display is open to the public at St Andrew’s Church on Friday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm.