Woman charged with ‘pet fraud’ in Angus over sale of cats

By Alasdair Clark
March 4 2022, 12.02pm
Angus Pet Fraud
The incidents allegedly involved cats being advertised for sale.

A woman has been charged in connection with eight incidents of alleged pet fraud in Angus and the north-east.

Police say the cases involved cats being advertised for sale online.

The offences allegedly took place between November and December last year.

Police Scotland has confirmed the 32-year-old woman, who is from the Aberdeen area, will appear in court at a later date in connection with alleged offences in Aberdeen, south Aberdeenshire, Moray and north Angus.

Police ‘committed to tackling cyber crime’

A force spokesperson said: “Officers are committed to continue to tackle cyber-enabled criminality.

“While the use of the internet to facilitate financially-motivated crime can give alleged criminals a false sense of security, we recognise the impact this type of crime has on our communities.

Police Scotland will pursue those responsible for committing cyber-enabled crime and deal with them appropriately.”

Advice for victims of crime

Officers say if you believe you have been a victim of crime, or have information in relation to criminality, you can:

