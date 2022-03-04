Woman charged with ‘pet fraud’ in Angus over sale of cats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been charged in connection with eight incidents of alleged pet fraud in Angus and the north-east.

Police say the cases involved cats being advertised for sale online.

The offences allegedly took place between November and December last year.

Police Scotland has confirmed the 32-year-old woman, who is from the Aberdeen area, will appear in court at a later date in connection with alleged offences in Aberdeen, south Aberdeenshire, Moray and north Angus.

Police ‘committed to tackling cyber crime’

A force spokesperson said: “Officers are committed to continue to tackle cyber-enabled criminality.

“While the use of the internet to facilitate financially-motivated crime can give alleged criminals a false sense of security, we recognise the impact this type of crime has on our communities.

“Police Scotland will pursue those responsible for committing cyber-enabled crime and deal with them appropriately.”

Advice for victims of crime

Officers say if you believe you have been a victim of crime, or have information in relation to criminality, you can:

Contact Police on 101 or by using “contact us” form on the Police Scotland website

Report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

Get and give information about crime anonymously though Fearless which is a dedicated young person’s charity.