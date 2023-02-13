John Hampton: Carnoustie bowler and golfer dies aged 64

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Hampton: Carnoustie bowler and golfer dies aged 64

By Chris Ferguson
February 13 2023, 1.30pm
John Hampton who has died aged 64.
Tributes have been paid to Angus musician and sportsman John Hampton, who has died aged 64.

He appeared on film, and in concerts around Scotland and London with Strathspey and reel societies and was a founding member of Woodlands Dance Orchestra.

John was a champion golfer in his youth and later a bowling champion in Kirriemuir and Carnoustie who went on to represent Angus.

In his professional life, John had worked for the family firm, William Hampton Joiners, before being employed as an estimating manager for Muirfield Contracts then Robertson Tayside.

He was born in Kirriemuir on December 31 1958 to Nan and Jack Hampton.

John Hampton of Carnoustie, musician and sportsman.

From an early age John displayed musical talent. He learned to play the piano and entertained friends at family.

He took up the cello and played with the school orchestra and then transitioned to the double bass because he thought this would open up more opportunities.

This very swiftly paid off as, through his involvement with Angus Strathspey and Reel Society, he appeared on television twice – first with Mr Menuhin’s Welcome to Blair Castle in 1974, and then for a period drama, King’s Royal, filmed at Edradour Distillery, Pitlochry.

Moving on to Dundee Strathspey and Reel Society saw him play at the Albert Hall in London and at venues around Scotland.

His Scottish music adventures also involved country dance gigs with the Maple Leaf Band.

The drawback of hauling a double bass up steps and through back alleys to some of the smaller venues led to the investment in a bass guitar.

Not only did this save his back but it meant when Gordon Forbes of Dundee Strathspey and Reel Society launched the Woodlands Dance Orchestra to play swing, jazz and modern music, John was first in line as a founder member.

This led to turns in pit bands with amateur musical societies, including those in Kirriemuir, Forfar, Arbroath, Brechin, Cupar, St Andrews plus Thomson-Leng and the Operatic Society in Dundee.

His most recent ventures were joining the backing bands for the Vintage Girls and the Friends Choir.

Carnoustie Bowling Club has paid tribute to John Hampton.

John had studied at Dundee College of Technology in Dundee, now Abertay University, before launching his career with the family firm.

In his younger years in Kirriemuir he won golf competitions at boys and junior level. He went on to concentrate on bowls in Kirriemuir then Carnoustie where he lived in later life.

John and his future wife, Sally, met on the stage during a run of Calamity Jane at Kirriemuir Town Hall.

They married in spring 1984 and moved from Kirriemuir to Carnoustie in 1993, the year their son, Andy, was born.

One of many tributes came from Carnoustie West End Bowling Club which read: “Coming from a bowling background in Kirrie, he played in our Angus League team and was always great for some chat and stories after a game. We are thinking of John’s family at this sad time.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

