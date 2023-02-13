John Hampton: Carnoustie bowler and golfer dies aged 64

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have been paid to Angus musician and sportsman John Hampton, who has died aged 64.

He appeared on film, and in concerts around Scotland and London with Strathspey and reel societies and was a founding member of Woodlands Dance Orchestra.

John was a champion golfer in his youth and later a bowling champion in Kirriemuir and Carnoustie who went on to represent Angus.

In his professional life, John had worked for the family firm, William Hampton Joiners, before being employed as an estimating manager for Muirfield Contracts then Robertson Tayside.

He was born in Kirriemuir on December 31 1958 to Nan and Jack Hampton.

From an early age John displayed musical talent. He learned to play the piano and entertained friends at family.

He took up the cello and played with the school orchestra and then transitioned to the double bass because he thought this would open up more opportunities.

This very swiftly paid off as, through his involvement with Angus Strathspey and Reel Society, he appeared on television twice – first with Mr Menuhin’s Welcome to Blair Castle in 1974, and then for a period drama, King’s Royal, filmed at Edradour Distillery, Pitlochry.

Moving on to Dundee Strathspey and Reel Society saw him play at the Albert Hall in London and at venues around Scotland.

His Scottish music adventures also involved country dance gigs with the Maple Leaf Band.

The drawback of hauling a double bass up steps and through back alleys to some of the smaller venues led to the investment in a bass guitar.

Not only did this save his back but it meant when Gordon Forbes of Dundee Strathspey and Reel Society launched the Woodlands Dance Orchestra to play swing, jazz and modern music, John was first in line as a founder member.

This led to turns in pit bands with amateur musical societies, including those in Kirriemuir, Forfar, Arbroath, Brechin, Cupar, St Andrews plus Thomson-Leng and the Operatic Society in Dundee.

His most recent ventures were joining the backing bands for the Vintage Girls and the Friends Choir.

John had studied at Dundee College of Technology in Dundee, now Abertay University, before launching his career with the family firm.

In his younger years in Kirriemuir he won golf competitions at boys and junior level. He went on to concentrate on bowls in Kirriemuir then Carnoustie where he lived in later life.

John and his future wife, Sally, met on the stage during a run of Calamity Jane at Kirriemuir Town Hall.

They married in spring 1984 and moved from Kirriemuir to Carnoustie in 1993, the year their son, Andy, was born.

One of many tributes came from Carnoustie West End Bowling Club which read: “Coming from a bowling background in Kirrie, he played in our Angus League team and was always great for some chat and stories after a game. We are thinking of John’s family at this sad time.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.