Bobby Craik: Former Edzell hotel proprietor and champion curler dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Bobby Craik: Former Edzell hotel proprietor and champion curler dies

By Chris Ferguson
February 17 2023, 10.30am
Former Edzell hotelier Bobby Craik has died.
Former Edzell hotelier Bobby Craik has died.

Robert Craik, more fondly known as Bobby, has died aged 81 after a short illness. Bobby, alongside his late wife Jean, was the long-time proprietor of the Glenesk Hotel, Edzell.

Bobby was a well-known and loved local character who lived in Edzell for 60 years, running the Glennie for 40 of those.

He was born in Strathmiglo to Robert and Margaret Craik, but together with brother Derek, grew up in Forfar where his father ran the Volunteer Arms.

He went to Forfar Academy where he excelled in athletics and then followed his father into hospitality by taking a job as a boot boy at the Cooperative Hotel in Bridge of Allan.

Bobby and Jean Craik.

Bobby learned the business from the bottom up and then spent a few years on the French Riviera working in the Cap Estel Hotel outside Monaco, where he honed his hospitality skills to then come home to work with his parents who had taken over the Central Hotel in Edzell.

In the early 1960s he met his future wife, Jean Ogilvie, whose parents farmed at Barns of Craig, Montrose.

She graduated in physical education from the University of Liverpool.

The couple married in 1968 and by this time, Bobby’s parents had taken over the Glenesk Hotel and that is where married life began. They went on to have two of a family, Alison and Gordon.

In the 1960s and 1970s the hotel hosted many shooting and golfing parties, had a residents’ cocktail bar and a public bar and then went on to be one of the premier wedding venues in the area.

Although Jean died in 1997, Bobby, then son Gordon, continued to run the Glenesk until about 11 years ago when it was sold.

Bobby Craik, second from right, with the Edzell curling team at The Grand Game on Lake of Menteith in 1979.

Bobby was a long-standing and active member of Edzell Golf and Curling Clubs. He started the Edzell Golf Pro-Am competition in the 1980s which became a popular fixture.

In curling, he won the Scottish Curling Masters Championships as skip in 2003, however, his main claim to fame came from The Grand Match on the frozen Lake of Menteith in 1979 when he was part of the Edzell Curling Club team that lifted the cup and became the unofficial World Outdoor Curling Champions.

For the past 25 years he has spent winters in Florida where he owned a home and enjoyed winter golf in the sun. He was a devoted grandfather to Fraser, Greg, James, Ross and Alistair.

You can rad the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Marco Cavola died at Rossie Estate in 2019.
Trial hears hunter fired shot which killed man near Dundee
2
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure
3
A fallen tree on Main Road just outside Gauldry in Fife. Image: DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
4
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card
5
Lennon Reilly has been reported missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland
Search launched for Dundee teenager, 15, missing for several days
6
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
2
7
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
8
Burnside School Carnoustie
Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 
9
The coffin of Barry Martin arrives on a fire engine outside St Giles' Cathedral. Image: PA
Barry Martin funeral: Fife firefighter given hero’s send off as thousands line Royal Mile
10
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s

More from The Courier

Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray praises 'hunger and desrie' of 'erratic' goal hero William…
Alex Mitchell had a choice between rowing and football. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell could have been a rowing star
Greenock's George Oakley (L) and Dundee's Ryan Sweeney scrap for possession at Cappielow. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee title charge stalled by gutsy Greenock Morton
Akio celebrates in style. Image: SNS.
3 Queen's Park v Raith Rovers talking points as William Akio goal keeps unbeaten…
Carnegie Court, Montrose. Image: Google Street View
Police probe theft from parked car in Montrose
SNP 'may be forced to wait until 2026 Holyrood election for de facto referendum'…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Scottish Labour party conference special
Former Edzell hotelier Bobby Craik has died.
Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
A frustrated Charlie Mulgrew after Dundee United's loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented