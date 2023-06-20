June Thomson of Carnoustie: Former White Heather Club dancer dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

June Thomson of Carnoustie: Former White Heather Club dancer dies

She was a classmate of Andy Stewart and linked up with the entertainer in shows in later life

By Chris Ferguson
Former Carnoustie dance teacher June Thomson has died.
Former Carnoustie dance teacher June Thomson has died.

June Thomson, an Angus-based dance teacher who danced with the White Heather Club, has died aged 89.

She was a classmate of Andy Stewart and linked up with the entertainer in shows in later life.

For decades, June taught Scottish country dancing in Angus and at summer schools at St Andrews University.

June was born in Carnoustie in June 1933 to Walter Dorward Campbell and his wife Georgina Evans.

Her mother was a housewife and her father was a chief petty officer in the Royal Navy. During the Second World War he was involved in the Battle of the River Plate which resulted in the sinking of the German pocket battleship Graf Spee.

Education

She was educated at Arbroath High School, having passed her 11-plus exams to gain entry.

After she left school, June began a secretarial career in Dundee with firms including Scottish Agricultural Services.

She had participated in Highland dancing from a young age but country dancing was her true passion. She became a member of the Gie Gordons Dance Team in Dundee and it was there she met her future husband, John, a member of the Gie Gordons Band.

June Thomson seated second from right with the Gie Gordons dancers.

In August 1960, the couple married at Saints Peter and Paul Church, Dundee, and they went on to have two of a family; Michael in 1963 and Gary in 1966.

John’s work with Valentines of Dundee greeting card company took the family to Ayr for a period followed by Eskbank, Dalkeith, before returning to Carnoustie in 1971.

She resumed her dancing after her boys were older but her return coincided with the death of her husband who died as he played the accordion at a Burn’s Supper in Broughty Ferry in 1981.

Her son, Gary, said: “She got involved in the local Carnoustie dance scene and shortly afterwards took her teaching certificate by attending summer schools in St Andrews University.

“When she qualified, she started to take classes in Carnoustie which quickly led to teaching in Arbroath and other places across Angus.

Encouragement

“She had a real passion for encouraging the young into the dance scene whether that meant people in their 30s or 40s or primary school children when she organised to take dancing to them.

“She continued to teach and organise until 75 although her physical dancing had reduced by then. She was still heavily involved in the Round O which is the Arbroath branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society.”

After she was widowed, June joined West End Bowling Club in Carnoustie and became an avid supporter of the sport including undertaking a spell as match secretary.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

More from The Courier

Martel Maxwell.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Overwhelming response made it worth sharing something so personal
A car drifting on a Dundee roundabout
Stolen Fife car used in Dundee drifting video found by police
The 'record' St Johnstone used to announce James Brown's contract extension. Image: St Johnstone FC/YouTube
St Johnstone impress fans with James Brown record shop contract reveal
Joe Bishop shows off a hand injury after being attacked in Angus by a buzzard.
Angus cyclist 'terrorised' by buzzard attacks
Ryan Ferrie has been jailed for four years. Image: Facebook.
Seven-year sentence for Dundee man who slashed rival in eye with commando knife
General view of the outside of Pleasureland in Arbroath
Arbroath Pleasureland break-in: Man, 35, charged
How the new Dundee events hub could look. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios
£3m investment plan for new Dundee events hub
The Brechin Plot at DWH @ St Andrews
First properties on the market at 341-home development in St Andrews
Kieron Achara at Kinross charity Seamab.
Scottish basketball star backs Kinross charity's £5.5m school revamp
Alba Party leader Alex Salmond.
JIM SPENCE: SNP must make peace with Alex Salmond to rescue independence cause