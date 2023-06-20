Scottish basketball star backs Kinross charity’s £5.5m school revamp

A Kinross-based charity aiming to raise £5.5 million for dedicated sports facilities was given a leg-up by a Team GB legend.

Scottish basketball star Kieron Achara visited Seamab to help vulnerable youngsters learn valuable lessons through sport.

The charity, based in Kinross, provides residential care and education for children and young people from across Scotland who have experienced early childhood trauma, neglect and abuse.

Pupils at Seamab school, situated in a former residential property, currently don’t have access to a gym hall.

But plans for a new purpose-built primary and secondary school mean basketball and other indoor games could soon become a regular fixture all-year round.

The charity requires another £2.5m to meet the £5.5m needed to build the new school.

Children are ‘incredibly warm’

Achara, 39, captained Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics and entered the 2008 NBA Draft.

Since retiring from competitive basketball in 2019 the six-foot-ten star has promoted the benefits of the sport.

And he was doing just that in a visit to Seamab.

Achara said: “More people need to know about the impact Seamab has on people’s lives.

“My visit will stick with me for a long time.

“While the children at the school have faced unimaginable challenges, they are incredibly warm.

“I was struck by their joy and enthusiasm in being involved.

“These pupils deserve access to a gym hall like every other child. We’re excited that basketball will soon become a regular activity for them. “

Scottish rugby legend Chris Paterson was recently named as the charity’s official ambassador, with members of pro rugby outfit Glasgow Warriors due to visit later this year.

New school gym hall

The school project is backed by some of Scotland’s leading property companies, including the Chris Stewart Group and Thomas & Adamson, 3D Reid, Thomson Gray, Will Rudd and Rybka.

Chris Stewart, CEO of the private real estate investment and development firm Chris Stewart Group, is the chair of Seamab.

He said: “We are grateful to Kieron for leading a session which was hugely enjoyable for the children.

“We look forward to welcoming him back to continue to foster their love for basketball in our new fit-for-purpose school.

“Our current school doesn’t have a gym hall, so the opportunities for our children to play indoor games isn’t possible.

“The new school gym hall, which will provide a facility for basketball, will be a key part of creating a nurturing environment.

“Our children have had traumatic starts in life and often chaotic living and educational circumstances as a result.

“This means they haven’t accessed the same sporting opportunities that many other children in Scotland might have.”

To donate to support the new school and to contribute towards the provision of regular activities, visit www.seamab.org.uk/donate.