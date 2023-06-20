Scottish basketball star backs Kinross charity’s £5.5m school revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Scottish basketball star backs Kinross charity’s £5.5m school revamp

A fundraising campaign aims to provide pupils at Seamab school with access to a gym hall and other facilities.

By Stephen Eighteen
Kieron Achara at Kinross charity Seamab.
Kieron Achara at Kinross charity Seamab. Image: Seamab.

A Kinross-based charity aiming to raise £5.5 million for dedicated sports facilities was given a leg-up by a Team GB legend.

Scottish basketball star Kieron Achara visited Seamab to help vulnerable youngsters learn valuable lessons through sport.

The charity, based in Kinross, provides residential care and education for children and young people from across Scotland who have experienced early childhood trauma, neglect and abuse.

Pupils at Seamab school, situated in a former residential property, currently don’t have access to a gym hall.

But plans for a new purpose-built primary and secondary school mean basketball and other indoor games could soon become a regular fixture all-year round.

The charity requires another £2.5m to meet the £5.5m needed to build the new school.

Children are ‘incredibly warm’

Achara, 39, captained Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics and entered the 2008 NBA Draft.

Since retiring from competitive basketball in 2019 the six-foot-ten star has  promoted the benefits of the sport.

And he was doing just that in a visit to Seamab.

Kieron Achara visits Kinross charity Seamab.
Achara said: ‘My visit will stick with me for a long time.’ Image: Seamab.

Achara said: “More people need to know about the impact Seamab has on people’s lives.

“My visit will stick with me for a long time.

“While the children at the school have faced unimaginable challenges, they are incredibly warm.

“I was struck by their joy and enthusiasm in being involved.

“These pupils deserve access to a gym hall like every other child. We’re excited that basketball will soon become a regular activity for them. “

Scottish rugby legend Chris Paterson was recently named as the charity’s official ambassador, with members of pro rugby outfit Glasgow Warriors due to visit later this year.

New school gym hall

The school project is backed by some of Scotland’s leading property companies, including the Chris Stewart Group and Thomas & Adamson, 3D Reid, Thomson Gray, Will Rudd and Rybka.

How the new Seamab School in Kinross could look. Image: Seamab.

Chris Stewart, CEO of the private real estate investment and development firm Chris Stewart Group, is the chair of Seamab.

He said: “We are grateful to Kieron for leading a session which was hugely enjoyable for the children.

“We look forward to welcoming him back to continue to foster their love for basketball in our new fit-for-purpose school.

“Our current school doesn’t have a gym hall, so the opportunities for our children to play indoor games isn’t possible.

“The new school gym hall, which will provide a facility for basketball, will be a key part of creating a nurturing environment.

“Our children have had traumatic starts in life and often chaotic living and educational circumstances as a result.

“This means they haven’t accessed the same sporting opportunities that many other children in Scotland might have.”

To donate to support the new school and to contribute towards the provision of regular activities, visit www.seamab.org.uk/donate.

More from The Courier

Martel Maxwell.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Overwhelming response made it worth sharing something so personal
A car drifting on a Dundee roundabout
Stolen Fife car used in Dundee drifting video found by police
The 'record' St Johnstone used to announce James Brown's contract extension. Image: St Johnstone FC/YouTube
St Johnstone impress fans with James Brown record shop contract reveal
Joe Bishop shows off a hand injury after being attacked in Angus by a buzzard.
Angus cyclist 'terrorised' by buzzard attacks
Ryan Ferrie has been jailed for four years. Image: Facebook.
Seven-year sentence for Dundee man who slashed rival in eye with commando knife
General view of the outside of Pleasureland in Arbroath
Arbroath Pleasureland break-in: Man, 35, charged
How the new Dundee events hub could look. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios
£3m investment plan for new Dundee events hub
The Brechin Plot at DWH @ St Andrews
First properties on the market at 341-home development in St Andrews
Former Carnoustie dance teacher June Thomson has died.
June Thomson of Carnoustie: Former White Heather Club dancer dies
Alba Party leader Alex Salmond.
JIM SPENCE: SNP must make peace with Alex Salmond to rescue independence cause