Property firms call for more support for £5.5m Kinross project that supports vulnerable children

Nine property firms are calling for companies to come together to support a build project for a Kinross-shire charity.

The collaboration has been formed to plan and deliver a new school for some of Scotland’s most vulnerable children.

The firms are working together to build a new school for charity Seamab.

The charity, founded in 2005, provides residential care and education for up to 21 children and young people aged between five and 18 years old.

The new school would be built for vulnerable children, many of whom have experienced issues such as trauma or neglect.

Planning permission has been secured. The group of property companies has now passed the halfway point of its £5.5 million fundraising target.

It is now urging contractors and supply chain companies to get involved so technical specification can be progressed, and the project can be delivered.

A collaborative approach to Kinross project

The group is led by Chris Stewart, chief executive of Chris Stewart Group and chair of Seamab, alongside Alastair Wallace of Thomas & Adamson.

The project is seen as an opportunity for the property industry to put its time and expertise into a physical asset that will make a profound difference to the lives of young people.

Mr Wallace said: “Seamab is an unapologetically small charity, and so deserving of our support.

“Seeing the work they do and the children they care for is incredibly moving.

“Simply put they need a new school. They currently exist in an old residential property that is no longer fit for purpose.

“Creating a better environment with well-designed educational and play spaces is what we as an industry can do.

“That is why we have come together in a genuinely collaborative effort.

“We’re looking for contractors and materials suppliers who can offer financial support or contributions that will see the plans come to reality.”

It is hoped the new school will be ready in early 2025.