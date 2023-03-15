Property firms call for more support for £5.5m Kinross project that supports vulnerable children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Property firms call for more support for £5.5m Kinross project that supports vulnerable children

By Gavin Harper
March 15 2023, 3.31pm
How the new Seamab School in Kinross could look.
How the new Seamab School in Kinross could look. Image: Seamab.

Nine property firms are calling for companies to come together to support a build project for a Kinross-shire charity.

The collaboration has been formed to plan and deliver a new school for some of Scotland’s most vulnerable children.

The firms are working together to build a new school for charity Seamab.

The charity, founded in 2005, provides residential care and education for up to 21 children and young people aged between five and 18 years old.

The new school would be built for vulnerable children, many of whom have experienced issues such as trauma or neglect.

An artists impression of the new school.
An artists impression of the new Seamab school Image: Seamab.

Planning permission has been secured. The group of property companies has now passed the halfway point of its £5.5 million fundraising target.

It is now urging contractors and supply chain companies to get involved so technical specification can be progressed, and the project can be delivered.

A collaborative approach to Kinross project

The group is led by Chris Stewart, chief executive of Chris Stewart Group and chair of Seamab, alongside Alastair Wallace of Thomas & Adamson.

The project is seen as an opportunity for the property industry to put its time and expertise into a physical asset that will make a profound difference to the lives of young people.

Mr Wallace said: “Seamab is an unapologetically small charity, and so deserving of our support.

Alastair Wallace of Thomas & Adamson is one of the men leading the scheme. 

“Seeing the work they do and the children they care for is incredibly moving.

“Simply put they need a new school. They currently exist in an old residential property that is no longer fit for purpose.

“Creating a better environment with well-designed educational and play spaces is what we as an industry can do.

“That is why we have come together in a genuinely collaborative effort.

“We’re looking for contractors and materials suppliers who can offer financial support or contributions that will see the plans come to reality.”

It is hoped the new school will be ready in early 2025.

