Brechin flood victims say lack of rubbish skips has hampered clear-up efforts

Ashley Ross and her grandmother June have highlighted an 'urgent' need for skips after the storm.

By Chris Ferguson
June Ross and Ashley Ross
Ashley Ross with grandmother June. mage: Chris Ferguson/DC Thomson

Flood victims in Brechin say a lack of general waste skips has hampered the Storm Babet clear-up efforts.

Dozens of householders with ruined furnishings and goods face trips to Arbroath, Montrose or Forfar to dispose of them.

Residents say the general waste skips at Brechin recycling centre were removed several years ago, leaving them facing long and costly trips.

Ashley Ross, 31, whose grandmother June Ross, 79, lost goods in her outhouses during the flooding, says there is an urgent need for skips to be brought down to the River Street area.

Residents claim ‘Brechin gets nothing’ over lack of general waste skips

She said: “Brechin recycling centre was closed on Sunday.

“You would have thought it would have been open but even, then there is no way to dispose of general waste in the town.”

June said: “Even if we still had general skips, you need a car. You are not allowed to walk in.

“What good is that to the old folk who were hit worse than me and don’t have cars?

“Brechin gets nothing. We are neglected and forgotten.”

Bins washed away during the flooding. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

June has lived on Nursery Park since 1968 and claims that the flooding was the worst she has experienced.

She said: “The water reached my top step but did not get into the house so I am very fortunate.

“My garage and shed, and everything in them, were ruined but still we are in a better position than most.

“Our hearts go out to all those around us who have lost everything. There are people living closer to the river who cannot get insurance.

Residents were forced to evacuate their homes by boat. Image: Paul Reid

“We feel particularly sorry for Scott at the Bridgend Bar who has done so much for the town and is the first to help anyone.”

June says the flood defences prevented a worse catastrophe but believes more money must be spent on them.

First Minister Humza Yousaf is visiting Brechin to meet those affected by the floods on Monday.

Angus Council has been contacted for comment.