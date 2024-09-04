£82k upgrade for busy Angus glens car park at foot of Cairngorms National Park

A car park at the foot of the Cairngorms National Park in Angus is to get an £82,000 revamp.

Milton of Clova sits at the start of the road to Glen Doll, across from the Glen Clova Hotel.

It’s a popular start point for walkers heading into the glen.

But the council-owned car park is often out of bounds for visitors due to flooding.

Councillors have approved more than £80,000 of work.

And £63,400 will come from the Cairngorms National Park Authority’s visitor infrastructure improvement fund.

The project will include a new drainage scheme and soakaways in the low-lying parts of the car park.

Unstable steps will be replaced with a sloping zig-zag path leading to the Glen Doll road and the hotel.

Work is due to start next March.

Kirriemuir councillor Julie Bell said: “The community council that covers the area will be delighted.

“We hear lots of complaints around parking on verges and people not getting through because they can’t access the car park.”

Council bosses hope the improvements will also ease pressure on the hotel car park.

The popular venue recently secured planning permission for a new wedding function suite.