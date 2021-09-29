Wednesday court round-up — Drunken sailors and stolen BMW

A busy day in the courts of Tayside and Fife.

Drunken sailors

A drunken Rangers fan who tried to steal a boat from a top Perthshire hotel has been fined £200.

The escapade at Ballathie House Hotel, near Kinclaven, was dismissed by Perth Sheriff Lindsay Foulis as “just a wee bit of nonsense.”

The court heard how Lee Kennedy, from Onslow Road, Clydebank, was one of three football fans who tried to make off with the vessel after failing to catch their bus home the morning after the Scottish Cup quarter-final between Rangers and Livingston in September 2019.

Kennedy, 30 and fellow supporters Souness Clark and James Clark were spotted on the River Isla, jumping into and between two anchored, motorised fishing boats.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “Kennedy was seen to attempt to row using the oars and Clark was seen trying to start the engine by pulling on the cord.

“When police arrived they managed to apprehend James Clark.

“However, they did struggle to get the Souness Clark and Lee Kennedy.”

They hid in shrubbery but police with dog handlers caught them.

Thirty-one-year-old Souness Clark, who was named after ex-Rangers manager Graeme Souness, was earlier this year fined £350 for his part in the incident.

Co-accused James Clark, 30, died before the case came to court.

Escort stole BMW

Dundee escort Jennifer Whyte and her boyfriend David Donald stole a client’s BMW after he changed his mind about paying for her services. Whyte, who advertised as “the best girlfriend experience ever” and Donald had sentence deferred.

Gun attempt

Jack Whittle, from Buckhaven, Fife, was jailed for five years for trying to import a Glock pistol into Scotland. The weapon was stopped by US border agents in Buffalo, New York. Officers raiding Whittle’s home also found more than £5,000 of drugs.

Chopper

A man who answered the door to a female delivery driver while semi-naked and told her he had his “chopper” out has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Lee Halpin exposed himself to the woman when he answered the door at a friend’s house in Dunfermline.

The town’s court had previously heard the 28-year-old had been drinking prior to the incident.

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf said: “He attends at the door wearing only a t-shirt.

“His private member is visible.

“He points at it and saws: ‘Awww come on, I’ve got my chopper out. Get in here’.”

Solicitor Stephen Morrison said: “There’s clearly been an issue with alcohol, although the report indicates that since these matters happened two years ago he appears to have altered his attitude significantly.

“He’s settled down and he’s in a long term relationship.

“This has led to him growing up.

“He’s assessed as a low risk of reoffending.”

Halpin, of Charles Street in Alloa, admitted acting in a threatening manner by answering the front door at Kirklands in Dunfermline in a state of undress and making indecent remarks.

Sentencing him, Sheriff Alastair Brown said: “You subjected this young woman to a display of unpleasant sexual aggression and I regard that as very serious.”

Halpin was also placed on a curfew for three months.

Laughing boy racer

A laughing boy racer left two of his friends seriously injured when he hit a hump back bridge in Fife at 90mph. Arron McDonald‘s car left the ground and rolled several times near Ladybank. He has been jailed.

