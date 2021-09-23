Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Unfit for videolink

By Crime and Courts Team
September 23 2021, 7.30pm
Court-round-up graphic

The Thursday court round-up.

‘Unfit’ for videolink appearance

A mugger attacked a man in Perth city centre and made off with his glasses, mobile phone and £10 in cash.

Colin Gorrie was assaulted as he walked through Old High Street, in the shadow of St Paul’s Church, in May.

Perth prisoner Sammy Townsley was due to admit the offence at a hearing in the city’s sheriff court.

But the 30-year-old was “too unfit” to watch proceedings via videolink.

A prison officer told Sheriff Linda Smith: “He appears to be under the influence.”

A guilty plea was tendered by his solicitor Paul Ralph.

It was accepted that Townsley assaulted Mr Gorrie, seized him by the clothing and struggled with him.

He then robbed his victim of his phone, glasses and £10.

Sentence was deferred until September 30.

Hairbrush contraband

Liam Kinney from Glasgow has been jailed for trying to smuggle drugs and SIM cards into Perth Prison. The contraband had been hidden in a hairbrush.

Liam Kinney, smuggled drugs into Perth Prison in a hairbrush.

Repeated breaches

A Perth man who attacked a woman he was twice ordered not to contact has been spared further jail time.

James Mitchell had been ordered not to contact the woman at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on July 5, 2019.

However, the 31-year-old met his her and phoned her at Union Street and Asda in Perth later that month.

He was again ordered not to contact her or enter Union Street, where she lived, by a Perth Sheriff in October of that year.

On February 15, 2020, he arrived at her flat and assaulted her.

Mitchell, of Scott Street, Perth, pushed her and pinned her to the floor.

This week, Sheriff Neil Bowie spared Mitchell any further jail time as he had spent months on remand for the matter already.

Sentencing him to a year’s supervision, Sheriff Bowie said: “You have spent the equivalent of an eight month sentence in custody already.”

Mitchell must also participate in the Caledonian Men’s Project.

