The Thursday court round-up.

‘Unfit’ for videolink appearance

A mugger attacked a man in Perth city centre and made off with his glasses, mobile phone and £10 in cash.

Colin Gorrie was assaulted as he walked through Old High Street, in the shadow of St Paul’s Church, in May.

Perth prisoner Sammy Townsley was due to admit the offence at a hearing in the city’s sheriff court.

But the 30-year-old was “too unfit” to watch proceedings via videolink.

A prison officer told Sheriff Linda Smith: “He appears to be under the influence.”

A guilty plea was tendered by his solicitor Paul Ralph.

It was accepted that Townsley assaulted Mr Gorrie, seized him by the clothing and struggled with him.

He then robbed his victim of his phone, glasses and £10.

Sentence was deferred until September 30.

Hairbrush contraband

Liam Kinney from Glasgow has been jailed for trying to smuggle drugs and SIM cards into Perth Prison. The contraband had been hidden in a hairbrush.

Repeated breaches

A Perth man who attacked a woman he was twice ordered not to contact has been spared further jail time.

James Mitchell had been ordered not to contact the woman at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on July 5, 2019.

However, the 31-year-old met his her and phoned her at Union Street and Asda in Perth later that month.

He was again ordered not to contact her or enter Union Street, where she lived, by a Perth Sheriff in October of that year.

On February 15, 2020, he arrived at her flat and assaulted her.

Mitchell, of Scott Street, Perth, pushed her and pinned her to the floor.

This week, Sheriff Neil Bowie spared Mitchell any further jail time as he had spent months on remand for the matter already.

Sentencing him to a year’s supervision, Sheriff Bowie said: “You have spent the equivalent of an eight month sentence in custody already.”

Mitchell must also participate in the Caledonian Men’s Project.

In case you missed it…

Wednesday round-up — WWE horseplay and prescription grab

Tuesday round-up — Foodbank assault and murder petitions

Monday round-up — Spitting mad and supermarket Creep

Friday round-up — Markies gift card scam