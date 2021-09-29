Laughing driver left friends with horrific injuries after 90mph bridge stunt ended in catastrophe

A boy racer laughed as he launched his car over a humped back bridge at nearly 90mph, before crashing and leaving his friends badly injured.

Arron McDonald, 20, called out his speeds and ignored pleas to slow down, before his Vauxhall Corsa soared over the bridge outside Ladybank and landed in a field after flipping multiple times.

One of the crash victims was left with fractures in his neck and spine.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard McDonald’s actions have had a devastating impact on his life.

Cameron Saile said in his victim impact statement: “Whenever I close my eyes I can hear Arron laughing and tyres screeching.

“I’m limited as to what I can do.

“I was training to be a barber and was at college but I have to give up my place.

“The crash has totally changed my life.”

McDonald – who had only passed his driving test a few months before – was locked up after pleading guilty to driving dangerously on Kettle Road, Ladybank and seriously injuring Mr Saile and Marcus Anderson, in October 2019.

Chuckled as all four wheels left the ground

The court was told how McDonald had picked up his friends in Fife for a drive and began calling out the speeds as he accelerated.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said: “It was noted the accused was stating ’40, 80, 90′.

“The passengers were concerned at the high speeds, knowing the bridge was ahead and noted the speedometer was somewhere between 80 and 90mph.

“The accused continued at high speed and the passengers believed it was his intention to jump the bridge.

“He got the car airborne; all four wheels left the ground and the accused chuckled.”

The car, which was extensively damaged, landed hard on the road before coming to rest in a field after flipping multiple times.

Mr Saile was briefly knocked unconscious but managed to escape the car, along with McDonald and Mr Anderson.

Police and paramedics attended and all three were taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Accused is now ‘leper’ among peer group

Mr Anderson suffered a dislocated shoulder, ligament damage and whiplash.

Mr Saile sustained bruising and soft tissue damage to his head, two fractures to his neck which required surgery, a fractured sternum, spine fractures which required a brace and bruised lungs.

The court heard how Mr Saile suffered flashbacks, depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and has struggled to sleep since the crash.

McDonald, of Cupar Mills, Cupar, pled guilty to committing the offence on October 20, 2019.

Solicitor Mike Short said the first offender had become a “leper” following the crash and had been ostracised by his peer group.

“He doesn’t blame any of the boys, they didn’t egg him on.

“Immaturity is part of the problem.

“He tried to contact him (Mr Saile) but his parents made it clear they do not want an apology or any contact.”

Sheriff says only prison is appropriate

Sheriff Paul Brown, referring to proposed new Scottish Sentencing Council guidelines, said he had to take into account McDonald’s age when passing sentence.

However, the sheriff ruled only a period of detention was appropriate given the gravity of the offence.

He said: “Your harsh acceleration proceeded for some considerable distance as you approached the bridge.

“In fact, you accelerated harder as you approached the bridge, laughing as you did so.

“This was deliberate risk-taking at high speed in very dangerous circumstances.

“You took a deliberate decision to ignore the rules of road safety in circumstances which inevitably caused very considerable danger to others.”

Sheriff Brown added: “In selecting the sentencing range, I also have to consider your age and the fact that the primary consideration for me in sentencing you is rehabilitation.

“I note the remorse you have expressed although I also see that this is tempered to a degree by a lack of insight into the impact of your offending on your victims.

“I also note that you were a relatively inexperienced driver.

“However, taking all of that into account, I am of the view that the gravity of this offence is such that a period of detention is necessary and there is no other appropriate method of dealing with you.”

McDonald was sentenced to 18 months detention and disqualified from driving for five years and three months.