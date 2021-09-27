Monday court round-up — Boots ban and forgotten knife

All the action from the courts in Tayside and Fife.

Boots ban

A Perth man barred from Boots lost the plot at pharmacy staff as they tried to eject him.

Kevin O’Rourke said he had no memory of causing a disturbance at the Perth High Street branch in December, 2019.

Perth Sheriff Court heard colleagues became concerned when the 45-year-old turned up, after previously being banned.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “One of the staff was called down to the opticians section and spoke to the accused.

“He became aggressive and pointed at her in an aggressive manner.

“He said he was not banned and it was only her that had a problem with him.

“He was shouting and swearing aggressively but he eventually left the shop.”

O’Rourke admitted a charge of behaving in an aggressive or threatening manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

He told Sheriff Pino Di Emedio he had “no recollection” of the incident.

O’Rourke, of Union Street, Perth, was fined £405.

Bizarre brain tumour claim

Fife delivery driver Gary McCool falsely pretended to have a brain tumour as he pestered a lone woman for sex. The 40-year-old leaned out of his van and made the lewd suggestions as his victim tried to get away. He targeted two other women the following day.

Sheltered housing allegations

A man accused of stealing £80 from an 82-year-old pensioner at a sheltered housing complex has been remanded.

Paul Nicoll is alleged to have breached bail conditions by returning to the complex at Blackfriars Court, Montrose, nine days later.

It is alleged Nicoll stole £80 from the man on September 5 and breached bail conditions by entering the property.

Nicoll, of Strathmore Place, Montrose, also allegedly breached bail on September 14 in the same manner.

He was said to have been found in the curtilage of the pensioner’s home with the intention to commit theft.

On the same date, Nicoll, 50, was allegedly found in possession of the Class A drug heroin on Market Street.

He made no plea when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court and the case was continued the case for further examination.

BB gun breach

Kinross joiner Bruce Storie has bene jailed for breaching court orders and also driving carelessly in Kinross. He told police who had found a BB gun in his car, he was driving to court with it.

Forgotten knife

An ex-soldier was caught with a knife in Perth city centre.

Pensioner Donald McKay, who had served in Northern Ireland during the 1970s, told police he forgot he had the small blade in his rucksack.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 69-year-old was approached by police in the city’s Scott Street about a separate matter on October 10, 2019.

The 10cm knife was later recovered from his bag at Perth police station.

McKay, of Sanda Court, Perth, was fined £270.

Instructor guilty

Perthshire music instructor James Clark has been found guilty of multiple offences against pupils at the school in which he taught. The former British Army chief instructor for pipes and drums will be sentenced in November and faces prison.

Ambulance staff attack

Paul Mudie, of Ballantrae Road, Dundee, has pled guilty to abusing paramedics who were trying to treat him.

Mudie, 41, picked up a gas canister and threw it at ambulance staff on June 4.

Fiscal depute Rachel Hill told Dundee Sheriff Court an ambulance attended Longhaugh Road, where they found “an unresponsive male”.

Mudie then became abusive towards the paramedics, shouting at them “Get to f**k, I’m going to kill youse!”

Depute Hill continued, “The accused got to his feet and walked towards the witnesses shouting ‘I’m going to throw this at you’.”

Mudie then picked up a gas canister and threw it on the ground repeatedly.

Defending solicitor Mike Short told Sheriff Brown his client has a drug problem but has been out of trouble for the past six years.

He said: “He’s not someone who runs away, he pled guilty at the earliest opportunity.”

Sheriff Brown deferred sentencing until October, for reports to be completed.

