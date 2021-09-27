Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Boots ban and forgotten knife

By Crime and Courts Team
September 27 2021, 7.27pm
Court-round-up graphic

All the action from the courts in Tayside and Fife.

Boots ban

A Perth man barred from Boots lost the plot at pharmacy staff as they tried to eject him.

Kevin O’Rourke said he had no memory of causing a disturbance at the Perth High Street branch in December, 2019.

Perth Sheriff Court heard colleagues became concerned when the 45-year-old turned up, after previously being banned.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “One of the staff was called down to the opticians section and spoke to the accused.

“He became aggressive and pointed at her in an aggressive manner.

“He said he was not banned and it was only her that had a problem with him.

“He was shouting and swearing aggressively but he eventually left the shop.”

O’Rourke admitted a charge of behaving in an aggressive or threatening manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

He told Sheriff Pino Di Emedio he had “no recollection” of the incident.

O’Rourke, of Union Street, Perth, was fined £405.

Bizarre brain tumour claim

Fife delivery driver Gary McCool falsely pretended to have a brain tumour as he pestered a lone woman for sex. The 40-year-old leaned out of his van and made the lewd suggestions as his victim tried to get away. He targeted two other women the following day.

Gary McCool claimed to have a brain tumour as he pestered a woman for sex.

Sheltered housing allegations

A man accused of stealing £80 from an 82-year-old pensioner at a sheltered housing complex has been remanded.

Paul Nicoll is alleged to have breached bail conditions by returning to the complex at Blackfriars Court, Montrose, nine days later.

It is alleged Nicoll stole £80 from the man on September 5 and breached bail conditions by entering the property.

Nicoll, of Strathmore Place, Montrose, also allegedly breached bail on September 14 in the same manner.

He was said to have been found in the curtilage of the pensioner’s home with the intention to commit theft.

On the same date, Nicoll, 50, was allegedly found in possession of the Class A drug heroin on Market Street.

He made no plea when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court and the case was continued the case for further examination.

BB gun breach

Kinross joiner Bruce Storie has bene jailed for breaching court orders and also driving carelessly in Kinross. He told police who had found a BB gun in his car, he was driving to court with it.

Bruce Storie was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.

Forgotten knife

An ex-soldier was caught with a knife in Perth city centre.

Pensioner Donald McKay, who had served in Northern Ireland during the 1970s, told police he forgot he had the small blade in his rucksack.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 69-year-old was approached by police in the city’s Scott Street about a separate matter on October 10, 2019.

The 10cm knife was later recovered from his bag at Perth police station.

McKay, of Sanda Court, Perth, was fined £270.

Instructor guilty

Perthshire music instructor James Clark has been found guilty of multiple offences against pupils at the school in which he taught. The former British Army chief instructor for pipes and drums will be sentenced in November and faces prison.

James Clark

Ambulance staff attack

Paul Mudie, of Ballantrae Road, Dundee, has pled guilty to abusing paramedics who were trying to treat him.

Mudie, 41, picked up a gas canister and threw it at ambulance staff on June 4.

Fiscal depute Rachel Hill told Dundee Sheriff Court an ambulance attended Longhaugh Road, where they found “an unresponsive male”.

Mudie then became abusive towards the paramedics, shouting at them “Get to f**k, I’m going to kill youse!”

Depute Hill continued, “The accused got to his feet and walked towards the witnesses shouting ‘I’m going to throw this at you’.”

Mudie then picked up a gas canister and threw it on the ground repeatedly.

Defending solicitor Mike Short told Sheriff Brown his client has a drug problem but has been out of trouble for the past six years.

He said: “He’s not someone who runs away, he pled guilty at the earliest opportunity.”

Sheriff Brown deferred sentencing until October, for reports to be completed.

