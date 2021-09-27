Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Attacks on emergency services in Dundee up almost 25% in a year

By Emma O'Neill
September 27 2021, 7.37pm
There has been an almost 25% increase in attacks on emergency services. PA

Attacks on emergency services in Dundee have increased almost 25% in the last year.

A new report from Police Scotland shows that in between April 1 and June 30 2020, there were 77 attacks recorded.

This has increased to 96 in the same period during 2021.

A rise in assaults has been connected to increased drug use. Chris Sumner/DCT Media

SFRS senior officer Stephen Wood said: “Any attack on any emergency service worker is unacceptable. It is important that they can carry out their duties as safely as possible.

“Firefighter safety is of paramount importance to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and we are committed to helping to keep all of our employees safe.

“The SFRS takes a zero tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour towards firefighters and will continue to work closely with our Police Scotland colleagues to ensure the safety of all emergency services workers.

“Our firefighters and community action teams have been and will continue to work extremely hard to engage with the public and promote safety messages.”

Drug problems growing

This comes as reports show that drug supply offences in Dundee were up 44% for the period of April-June this year, compared with the same period in 2020, when the country was in its first lockdown.

Officers also say drugs and alcohol were a factor in more than a third of serious violent crimes recording during that period.

Speaking at the Dundee City Council Community Safety meeting on Monday, Cllr
George McIrvine said: “It’s clear the big issue if the possession and supply of drugs.

“Pre-Covid, Dundee was above the Scottish average. It’s a historic issue that needs to be addressed.

The police report highlighted the rise in drug supply in Dundee. DCT Media

“When I look at the statistics, I see the biggest increases in Coldside, Lochee and the East End, which are the three poorest areas in Dundee.

“Is there a correlation that we can make between these three poorest areas and the supply and possession of drugs?”

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison agreed, adding they were looking at the drug supply issue with other partners.

He added: “We are working to make a positive impact and make changes to have real, long-term benefits.

“It’s not just about enforcement, but around providing support and long term changes.”

