Wednesday court round-up — Prison van sex act and A&E rampage

Well…

Prison van sex act

Bryan McDowell from Burntisland is facing jail for pleasuring himself in the back of a prisoner transport van.

The 28-year-old was being transferred from Perth Police Station to another station in Glasgow by security firm GEOAmey in November, 2019, Stirling Sheriff Court heard.

At the Keir Roundabout, near Dunblane, the officers in the front of the van saw on the vehicle’s closed circuit TV system what he was doing and told him to stop.

He carried on, regardless.

McDowell pled guilty to intentionally causing another to look at a sexual image without consent, by performing the sex act, with his penis naked, in the van near Keir Roundabout, Dunblane.

He did so in the knowledge moving images of his actions were being recorded and monitored by the GEOAmey staff.

He will be sentenced later this month.

Soldier threats

Former Black Watch soldier Kristopher Cruden was arrested by police after strangers found his mobile phone in Scone Palace. The 44-year-old had threatened to release intimate pictures of his then-17-year-old partner and sent her distressing messages from it. He will be sentenced in Perth next month.

A&E rampage

A hospital patient fled in fear when a rampaging man threw an observation machine into their bay.

Alan White admitted at Perth Sheriff Court that on August 11, he had acted in a manner likely to cause fear or alarm at Perth Royal Infirmary and assaulting a charge nurse.

White, of no fixed abode, had been at the hospital to receive medical attention.

The 34-year-old was told he may need to leave if he didn’t comply with instructions from staff.

He began shouting at the charge nurse and another medical professional.

The employees left his bay to get advice but while they were on the opposite side of the curtain, White lunged at the nurse.

He raised his fist and tried to punch her but she blocked the attack and demanded he leave.

White refused, shouting, kicking a bin and throwing an observation machine into another bay, from which a patient fled in fear.

White’s rampage continued and he made threats of violence and threats towards others.

When he appeared from custody to be sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court, he was jailed White for six months.

Cricket bat car smash

Dundee man Kevin Kimmet smashed four cars with a cricket bat. He had become enraged upon returning to his Menzieshill home to find it vandalised.

Wall crash compensation

A careless driver who smashed into a farm wall near Crieff has been ordered to pay £1,000 to repair the damage.

James Hurrel was also fined £470 and had eight points endorsed on his license after the May 2 crash.

The 19-year-old had admitted failing to stop his Audi as he drove along the B8062 after being flagged by PC Ben Carter.

He drove carelessly along the Crieff to Kinkell Bridge road at “excessive speed”.

Nearing the access to Pittentian Farm, Hurrel, entered a bend too fast and crashed into a wall.

Uninsured Hurrel, of Station Road. Dunning, failed to negotiate the bend and injured himself in the crash.

Sheriff Gillian Wade noted the owners of the wall had written to the court to explain it had cost them £1,000 to repair it.

She said: “He’s got to make amends for what he did.”

