Monday court round-up — Machete madness

No dodging this sentence

A man who pled guilty to brandishing a knife at children in Dundee has been sentenced to 12 months supervision and a community payback order.

Wiktor Kryzan terrified two nine-year-olds in Yeaman’s Lane when he waved a machete in their direction.

The children were playing dodgeball outside his home when Kryzan yelled at them to from his kitchen window, while clutching a machete.

According to fiscal depute Rachel Hill at an earlier hearing, Kryzan made “stabbing motions” with the weapon.

“The accused thereafter presented a machete out of his kitchen window and used it in a stabbing motion towards the two complainers.”

When police attended, they found the machete in a sleeve.

Upon being cautioned and charged, the 36-year-old protested to officers: “Yeah, but I was in my house.”

Kryzan pled guilty to acting aggressively, shouting, swearing and brandishing a machete.

The court heard that since the incident, he has contacted the Tayside Council on Alcohol to help with his issues.

Murder petition

Kenneth Melville, of Balcarres Terrace, Dundee, appeared on a petition accused of murdering his partner Yvonne Barr on Bonfire Night. The 58-year-old is accused of repeatedly striking her and murdering her by “means unknown” at a flat in Aboyne Avenue, Dundee.

Teen machete

A teenager has admitted wielding a machete in two Perthshire towns.

On October 23, the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had the blade in both Alyth and Blairgowrie.

The youngster, who hails from Alyth, pled guilty to possessing the weapon in public without a reasonable excuse.

He had the machete on Alyth’s Albert Street and at Blairgowrie’s Wellmeadow, Leslie Street and Reform Street.

At Perth Sheriff Court, Sheriff William Wood released the boy on bail.

He ordered a social work report and will sentence the boy on December 1.

Troll warrant issued

Police have been told to find Facebook troll Reece Cuthbert, from Dundee. The 26-year-old is on a structured deferred sentence for abusing former Tory MP Ross Thomson online but he but failed to appear for his latest court date and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Wielded blade

A Cardenden man has admitted to struggling with his father and wielding a blade.

David McCowat, of Carden Avenue, pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards his father, Robert.

The 36-year-old was not present at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when his plea was tendered.

He admitted “struggling” with his father at an address in Harris Drive, Kirkcaldy, on May 22 and brandishing a knife during the same incident.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentencing until December 7 to allow for reports to be produced.

Self-medicating

Iain Watson, 54, of Great Michael Road, Arbroath, has been fined and had his cannabis growing equipment seized.

He admitted possessing five plants and buds, which he was using to self-medicate, on November 26 in 2019.

The drugs were valued at around £1,000.

Sheriff Derek Reekie fined Watson £790 and ordered forfeiture of the plants and equipment.

