Friday court round-up — Unlucky scaffolder and knuckleduster

Unlucky scaffolder

A Fife man who was disqualified from driving took a day’s work behind the wheel for a scaffolding company and got caught.

Jamie Ross, of Lomond Gardens in Kirkcaldy, admitted driving a Transit van while disqualified and uninsured on April 12 on Birnam Road.

30-year-old Ross’s current disqualification period – his second – was set to end in August 2022.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith said: “He’s placed himself very close to imprisonment.”

The sheriff banned Ross for 16 months and placed him under a Restriction of Liberty Order preventing him from leaving his house between 7pm and 6am for six months.

Sheriff Niven-Smith added: “If you breach this order, the likelihood is that you will receive a custodial sentence.”

Serial rapist jailed

Serial rapist Derek Duncan has been jailed for 10 years. The brute raped four women and and assaulted two others over a 13-year period in the Dundee area.

Knuckleduster

Police searching for a suspect in another case stumbled upon a Fife man carrying a knuckleduster and hundreds of pounds worth of drugs.

Lewis Mossman admitted carrying the weapon, cannabis and MDMA when he was stopped by police on September 15, 2018 on College Street in Buckhaven.

Mossman, 22, of the town’s West High Street, told the police he had the weapon, which officers found in his right trouser pocket.

They also found packets of green herbal matter and powder, weighing 31.7g and 2.3g respectively.

Tests later showed these were cannabis and MDMA with a total value of £475.

Defence solicitor Alan Davie explained Mossman had no intention of using the weapon.

He said: “He had a heavy involvement in using cannabis at that time.

“He’s stopped using drugs. He’s moving in the right direction.”

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith ordered Mossman to complete 60 hours of unpaid work.

Animal neglect trial

The owner of a security firm will stand trial next year accused of neglecting scored of dogs and cats in Perthshire. Manchester businessman Daanyall Chowdhury allegedly failed to get proper treatment for the animals at South Cairnies Farm Cottage, near Glenalmond.

Robbery petition

A 27-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged assault and robbery in Perth city centre.

Ross Cossans, from Aberdeen, faces 11 criminal charges.

His appearance on petition at Perth Sheriff Court follows an alleged incident in the city’s St Catherine’s Road on Tuesday.

Cossans is charged with assault to injury and robbery, plus three counts of assaulting or impeding police.

It is further alleged he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

He faces three other assault charges.

Cossans made no plea during the brief court hearing. He was remanded in custody.

Campervan pursuit

Drunken teenager Lewis Herd led police on a chase through Dundee in his campervan. He forced other motorists to swerve and mounted a footpath during the pursuit on East Dock Street and Albert Street.

Intent to steal

A drug addict who wandered into a stranger’s Glenrothes home has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

John McCoo walked into the property on the town’s Beechwood Drive before leaving and smashing a plant pot in the road.

His solicitor said McCoo had issues with drug misuse.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the 44-year-old admitted being in the curtilage of two properties on the street with intent to steal on March 11.

He further admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner at one of the properties by entering uninvited and then smashing a plant pot.

McCoo, of Tarves Place, Glenrothes, was placed on a drug counselling order for 12 months and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

