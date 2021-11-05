Teenager led police on drunken campervan chase through Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

A drunken teenager driving a campervan led police on a wild chase across Dundee.

Sozzled Lewis Herd almost smashed into other vehicles as he blitzed through East Dock Street, Albert Street and Crescent Street.

The 18-year-old repeatedly drove through red lights and then left the campervan while it was still in motion.

Herd narrowly escaped a prison sentence after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, drink-driving and driving while disqualified.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Herd, a landscape gardener, was previously banned from the roads after dangerously driving a tractor.

Road users forced to dodge campervan

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer revealed police became aware of Herd’s campervan overtaking other vehicles on the opposite side of the road.

She said: “Other road users were present and the accused was driving at speeds exceeding the limit.

“The front offside wheel of the accused’s vehicle was observed to be missing.

“Officers saw the accused’s vehicle drive through a red light at speed while continuing to overtake traffic and forcing other road users in the opposing lane to take evasive action.”

Herd then drove through another red light and attempted to perform a turning manoeuvre at a junction.

This almost resulted in a collision with another vehicle.

Left vehicle while still in motion

Miss Farmer said: “The accused’s vehicle mounted a public footpath before turning a corner.

“The vehicle then went back onto the road before continuing to drive at high speed.

“At that stage, officers caught up with the accused’s vehicle.

“The accused alighted from the driver’s door while the vehicle was still in motion.”

Herd, of Danskin Place, Strathkinness, was arrested and replied: “Sorry for everything,” after being cautioned and charged.

‘Very, very remorseful’

The teenager pled guilty to driving the campervan dangerously on February 12.

Herd provided a reading of 63 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics.

He also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Solicitor Jane Caird said Herd’s youth and immaturity meant he could benefit from rehabilitation in the community.

She told Sheriff John Rafferty: “He accepts full responsibility and does not make any attempt to minimise his actions.

“It’s a bad case of dangerous driving and he is very, very remorseful.

“He made impulsive decisions on that evening.”

Prison considered

Herd was ordered to perform 210 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for 18 months.

He was disqualified for the same period of his supervision.

Sheriff Rafferty said: “The nature of the driving is so serious and placed the public at such risk that, notwithstanding your age and the fact you are in employment, I have to give great consideration to imposing a custodial sentence.

“I have been persuaded by a narrow margin that I can avoid that.”