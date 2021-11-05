Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenager led police on drunken campervan chase through Dundee

By Ciaran Shanks
November 5 2021, 3.29pm Updated: November 5 2021, 6.22pm
A drunken teenager driving a campervan led police on a wild chase across Dundee.

Sozzled Lewis Herd almost smashed into other vehicles as he blitzed through East Dock Street, Albert Street and Crescent Street.

The 18-year-old repeatedly drove through red lights and then left the campervan while it was still in motion.

Herd narrowly escaped a prison sentence after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, drink-driving and driving while disqualified.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Herd, a landscape gardener, was previously banned from the roads after dangerously driving a tractor.

Road users forced to dodge campervan

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer revealed police became aware of Herd’s campervan overtaking other vehicles on the opposite side of the road.

She said: “Other road users were present and the accused was driving at speeds exceeding the limit.

“The front offside wheel of the accused’s vehicle was observed to be missing.

“Officers saw the accused’s vehicle drive through a red light at speed while continuing to overtake traffic and forcing other road users in the opposing lane to take evasive action.”

Herd then drove through another red light and attempted to perform a turning manoeuvre at a junction.

This almost resulted in a collision with another vehicle.

Left vehicle while still in motion

Miss Farmer said: “The accused’s vehicle mounted a public footpath before turning a corner.

“The vehicle then went back onto the road before continuing to drive at high speed.

“At that stage, officers caught up with the accused’s vehicle.

“The accused alighted from the driver’s door while the vehicle was still in motion.”

Herd, of Danskin Place, Strathkinness, was arrested and replied: “Sorry for everything,” after being cautioned and charged.

‘Very, very remorseful’

The teenager pled guilty to driving the campervan dangerously on February 12.

Herd provided a reading of 63 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics.

He also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Solicitor Jane Caird said Herd’s youth and immaturity meant he could benefit from rehabilitation in the community.

She told Sheriff John Rafferty: “He accepts full responsibility and does not make any attempt to minimise his actions.

“It’s a bad case of dangerous driving and he is very, very remorseful.

“He made impulsive decisions on that evening.”

Prison considered

Herd was ordered to perform 210 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for 18 months.

He was disqualified for the same period of his supervision.

Sheriff Rafferty said: “The nature of the driving is so serious and placed the public at such risk that, notwithstanding your age and the fact you are in employment, I have to give great consideration to imposing a custodial sentence.

“I have been persuaded by a narrow margin that I can avoid that.”

