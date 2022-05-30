Cannabis crime gang member made £200k – but just has to pay back less than £2k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cannabis crime gang member made £200k – but just has to pay back less than £2k

By James Mulholland
May 30 2022, 12.14pm Updated: May 30 2022, 12.16pm
Justas Brazinskas, 26, made a total of £204,140 from drug smuggling. 

A member of a crime gang that brought a £1 million cannabis haul into north-east Scotland amassed more than £200,000 from his life of crime.

Prosecutors say Justas Brazinskas, 26, made a total of £204,140 from being involved in drug smuggling.

He was caught in Peterhead while a fellow gang member was stopped on the A90 at Stracathro with a car-full of drugs.

But following a short hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh today, Brazinksas agreed to hand over just £1,980 – less than 1% – to Crown lawyers.

The Lithuanian citizen was taken to court by prosecutors using Proceeds of Crime legislation.

He was given a three-years-and-four-month prison sentence following proceedings at the High Court in Stirling earlier this year.

On Monday, Brazinskas  was given six months to hand the sum.

His lawyers and prosecutors agreed is was all he had available at this point in time.

However, the Crown can return to court if it discovers that Brazinskas has any more assets available.

Drug raids

Brazinskas and his fellow countrymen, Romualdas Galdikas, Arturas Litkinas, and Tadas Jurjonas, were caught after a series of raids on addresses in Peterhead last year.

Justas Brazinskas, Arturas Litkinas, Romualdas Galdikas and Tadas Jurjonas

Galdikas, 43, was jailed for two years while 32-year-old dad Litkinaswas was sentenced to two years and eight months.

Jurjonas, 45 was given a 32-month term.

The court heard how the wholesale cost of the cannabis was about £300,000, but police said its street value would have exceeded £1 million.

The four, whose addresses were all given as Peterhead, appeared for sentence at the High Court in Stirling earlier this month.

The quartet had pleaded guilty at the High Court in Glasgow in February to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The court heard they had all come to the UK since 2020 with plans to work in the construction, fish processing, and transport fields before becoming involved in cultivating and trafficking cannabis.

Prosecutor Bill McVicar said the gang had been involved in “a large-scale, sophisticated and high-valued organised crime venture”.

He said: “It was operated by a group from Lithuania, who came to Peterhead to participate in cannabis cultivation and supply with a substantial street value.”

The four were soon identified as gang members by detectives and surveillance was carried out between January and March 2021.

Police kept watch on a number of properties in the Aberdeenshire town which had been converted into drug factories and used to produce “multi-kilogram” hauls of cannabis.

Officers from Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit conducted the raids.

Hundreds of cannabis plants found in car

Galdikas, Brazinskas and Jurjonas were all arrested at properties in the town, where drugs and cash were also seized.

The court heard Litinkas had 300 cannabis plants in his Vauxhall Insignia car when he was stopped on the A90 at Stracathro, Angus.

Police also found a notepad which appeared to have instructions on temperature for growing the drug.

Passing sentence, judge Lord Mulholland told the quartet jail was the only sentence available to him.

He added: “You all came to this country and instead of working hard and taking advantage of the opportunities afforded to you, you engaged in criminal activity, growing and trafficking a controlled drug.

“This is a criminal offence in this country, as it is in your own, and you did this for profit.”

