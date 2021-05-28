Dundee Covid cases: Residents urged to get tested amid spike in cases

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A sharp rise in coronavirus cases in Dundee has prompted a call for residents to get a test even if they have no symptoms.

After the increase in central Dundee, NHS Tayside said the community testing facility for people who do not have coronavirus symptoms would open for an additional three days each week.

The drop-in community testing site will be at the Dundee International Sports Centre (DISC).

Concerns have been raised that the city could end up under Level 3 restrictions after the number of new coronavirus cases doubled overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.

NHS Tayside said the mobile van would visit DISC on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays until Monday, June 14.

As a result, it will no longer Kirkton Community Centre, Finmill Community Centre or Forthill Primary School. People living locally will be able to arrange tests elsewhere.

Where to get tested

Menzieshill Community Centre – Mondays

Mondays Dundee International Sports Centre – Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays until Monday, June 14

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays until Monday, June 14 Douglas Sports Centre – Thursdays

Thursdays Dundee City Centre (East Whale Lane Car Park) – Saturdays



Dr Emma Fletcher, NHS Tayside Director of Public Health said, “I would strongly encourage everyone to get tested even if you do not have any symptoms.

“Not everyone who has the virus will have symptoms, so people could be spreading the disease without knowing it.

“Around 1 in 3 people with COVID-19 have no symptoms but could potentially be passing the virus on to loved ones, friends and the wider community.

“We know the new variant that is currently circulating in Dundee is more infectious so please take advantage of the testing facilities and help keep everyone safe.”

Tests can be arranged in advance, or people can turn up without an appointment.

Council leader John Alexander said that there was risk Dundee could end up back under stricter coronavirus lockdown Level 3 rules if cases continued to rise.

He said: “I don’t want to sound alarm bells and be alarmist and say that this is a disaster, but I want to make sure that people are aware of the rapid acceleration of coronavirus cases.

“People have been watching Moray and Glasgow, which are in Level 3, thinking ‘thank god that’s not us’.

“If the figures keep going the way they’re going, it will be us, in a matter of a week or two.”

He added: “Just over a week ago, I posted about the positive position Dundee found itself in with Covid-19 case numbers being some of the lowest in Scotland.

“Fast forward to today, and our levels have increased at the fastest rate in Scotland and now sit above the Scottish average. This may – emphasis on the ‘may’ – be related to the new Indian variant.

“That will hopefully lessen as the vaccination programme proceeds and people get their two doses of the vaccine. Still, with two doses, you’re not 100% covered.”