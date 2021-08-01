Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings: Dundee marks 76 years since the nuclear attacks with two vigils

Two vigil services are being held in Dundee this month in memory of those that died during the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings.

The main annual walk run by the Tayside Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) will take place on August 6 to mark Hiroshima Memorial Day.

A second service taking place on August 9 will also commemorate Nagasaki Memorial Day, 76 years on from the nuclear attacks during World War Two.

Dundee will remember

The event in the City of Discovery is now in its 40th year and is the oldest continuous Hiroshima Memorial Day commemoration in Scotland.

Tayside CND have advised all are welcome to attend the vigils which are being held on Dundee Law.

Social distancing measures will remain in place as prayers are led by Workplace Chaplain Geoff Findlay to mark Hiroshima Memorial Day on Friday August 6.

There will also be words from speakers Willie Shields of Dundee Pensioners’ Forum and Mercedes Villalba MSP during Friday’s event.

Those who wish to attend are instructed to gather at the foot of Dundee Law at 8pm before a walk to the summit for the proceedings to start at 8.30pm.

A brief remembrance service will also be held to mark Nagasaki Memorial Day on Monday August 9, those wishing to attend are instructed to be on the Law before 11am.

History

At least 129,000 people were killed in both bombings – ordered by then US president Harry S. Truman – while the radiation caused cancer and birth defects in thousands more.

The Hiroshima bomb was detonated above the city, killing almost 80,000 people immediately.

Thousands more were later killed from radiation poisoning. In total, 90% of the city’s population was destroyed.

The second bomb on Nagasaki killed an estimated 40,000 more people.

Japanese Emperor Hirohito announced his country’s surrender on August 15, six days after the second bomb was dropped.