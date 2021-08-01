Brian Cox prepares for movie role at Angus fishing resort – with Still Game star for company

Brian Cox spent the day at an Angus fishing resort on Saturday in preparation for a new movie.

Fellow actor Paul Young – best known for playing Jack and Victor’s friend Shug in Still Game – joined the Succession star at Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort near Cox’s home city.

The screen favourites – joined on their expedition by owner Mike Forbes – sought to improve their fly fishing skills for a film role Cox has signed up for.

The flick is set to be shot in Montana in the US and he will play a character who is a skilled fisherman.

Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort said it had been a pleasure to welcome Cox and Young, who was born in Edinburgh.

Owner Mike told DC Thomson it had been good to get the chance to catch up with the actor.

Brian Cox learns his lines in Angus

He said: “He [Cox] is playing a character in the movie who went fly fishing with a war veteran.

“It sounds like it will be an incredible movie.

“We were delighted to help Brian improve his casting ability. Paul was there helping him, and I was chipping in.

“He’ll certainly be well able to cast a line in Montana.”

He added: “Brian has been a few times before, he knows that it’s secure and that he’ll be looked after properly.

“He’s obviously a Dundee lad, and most of all we had time to have a good blether because he is so down to earth.

“Paul was brilliant, of course, he did the Hooked on Fishing series, so he was helping Brian too.”

The owners of the resort recently opened up about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Forbes of Kingennie was forced to close for much of the pandemic, with a significant drop in the number of weddings hosted there.

Libby Forbes, the company’s marketing manager and daughter of owners Mike and Gail, said the business had lost sales of £750,000 since March.

The business has been able to reopen as restrictions eased, and will be able to welcome people back over the summer.