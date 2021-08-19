Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Olympia: No flumes or rapids in phased re-opening of Dundee pool

By Katy Scott
August 19 2021, 3.58pm Updated: August 19 2021, 3.59pm
Plans to reopen leisure swimming have been delayed.

Dundee’s Olympia will open to leisure swimmers this weekend, however the rapid river and flumes will remain off limits.

The leisure pool, waves, toddlers pool and dive boards will once again open to the public from Saturday August 21.

Opening times are currently limited to weekends only as part of a phased return to normal.

The re-opening was delayed last week as the facility faced staff shortages.

Staff shortages were blamed for the delay.

Guests are encouraged to book slots of 90 minutes maximum in advance, as capacities will be controlled throughout the re-opening.

Sessions will be available to book eight days in advance for members and five days in advance for non-members.

Bookings for this weekend opened on Wednesday night.

Locals also expressed disappointment with the decision to keep the rapid river and flumes closed.

“There’s no need for the flumes or the rapid river to be closed,” said one comment.

“There’s no restrictions in place anymore.”

Phased re-opening

The popular Dundee pool opened in April for lane swimmers, lessons and training. However, the leisure facilities remained closed until restrictions relaxed further.

A Leisure & Culture Dundee spokesperson said: “We are making a gradual return to normal operation at Olympia with bookings still required to control capacities.

“In addition, planned maintenance work and staff shortages are impacting the ability to resume all facilities such as rapid river and flumes.

“However, we still have lots of fun on offer and look forward to welcoming everyone back.

“We will make further announcements on our social media pages and website in due course.”

Swimmers can book online here or via the app.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier