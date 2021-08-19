Olympia: No flumes or rapids in phased re-opening of Dundee pool

Dundee’s Olympia will open to leisure swimmers this weekend, however the rapid river and flumes will remain off limits.

The leisure pool, waves, toddlers pool and dive boards will once again open to the public from Saturday August 21.

Opening times are currently limited to weekends only as part of a phased return to normal.

The re-opening was delayed last week as the facility faced staff shortages.

Guests are encouraged to book slots of 90 minutes maximum in advance, as capacities will be controlled throughout the re-opening.

Sessions will be available to book eight days in advance for members and five days in advance for non-members.

Bookings for this weekend opened on Wednesday night.

Locals also expressed disappointment with the decision to keep the rapid river and flumes closed.

“There’s no need for the flumes or the rapid river to be closed,” said one comment.

“There’s no restrictions in place anymore.”

Phased re-opening

The popular Dundee pool opened in April for lane swimmers, lessons and training. However, the leisure facilities remained closed until restrictions relaxed further.

A Leisure & Culture Dundee spokesperson said: “We are making a gradual return to normal operation at Olympia with bookings still required to control capacities.

“In addition, planned maintenance work and staff shortages are impacting the ability to resume all facilities such as rapid river and flumes.

“However, we still have lots of fun on offer and look forward to welcoming everyone back.

“We will make further announcements on our social media pages and website in due course.”

Swimmers can book online here or via the app.