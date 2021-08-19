Hefty fine for speeding Perthshire salesman who was “oblivious” to police

A salesman who sped through rural Perthshire while “oblivious” to following police has been fined £3,500.

Gareth Williams appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted careless driving on the B996, near its junction with the A912 at Glenfarg, in November last year.

The 42-year-old accelerated harshly and crossed into the opposing carriageway while negotiating a “blind bend”, the court heard.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said the driving was witnessed by two police officers who were traveling behind Williams, heading to Glenfarg.

She said the road was wet and it was raining at the time.

Williams was clocked driving at 71mph in the 60mph zone.

“The accused met a blind bend,” Ms Ritchie said.

“His vehicle was seen crossing the central white line and going into the opposing carriageway.

“At this point the police activated their blue lights and signaled the accused to stop.”

Avoided driving ban

Williams, a sales and service engineer from Glenfarg, pulled in at a bus stop layby and told police: “I know that road well.”

Solicitor Joseph McPherson, representing Williams, said: “This was a significant error of judgement on his part.

“It was very much out of character. He is a hard working and reliable man.”

Sheriff Neil Bowie told Williams: “I regard this as very much at the top end of careless driving.

“You seem to be oblivious to the fact that the police were following you.”

He added: “I have decided not to disqualify you, because you will lose your employment as a result and it would impact on your family.

“I believe that would be disproportionate.”

Fining him £3,500 and imposing nine penalty points, Sheriff Bowie said: “The fine here reflects my view of the seriousness of this offence.

“If you get as much as a speeding fine, you will be automatically disqualified.”