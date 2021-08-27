Dundee and Angus College to welcome all students back to campuses as Covid restrictions ease

Dundee and Angus College is to welcome students back for face-to-face teaching after almost 18 months of restrictions.

All students will receive a combination of in-person and online learning at the three campuses — Gardyne, Kingsway and Arbroath.

The college had only allowed a limited number of students on campus last semester, for essential coursework.

Those entering buildings had to follow enhanced safety measures.

This academic year, classrooms, lecture theatres, and canteens will all be open.

D&A College students ‘most successful in Scotland’

The college says “safe and welcoming” on-campus inductions will also be offered so students can meet their classmates before studies begin.

Principal Simon Hewitt says students will be given the “best possible” college and learning experience.

He said: “We are regularly Scotland’s top performing college for student results and, even under the tough circumstances and challenges faced last year, our full-time FE students at Dundee and Angus College continued to be the most successful of all students in Scotland.

“Our new term may be imminent and we’re raring to go but, contrary to belief, it’s not too late to apply.

“Most years we can accommodate extra students in the final days or first week of the new term.

“If your preferred course is full, we may be able to offer you something similar. There’s always potential to pursue a slightly different route to reach your goals.”

In-person student events set to return

Since lockdown, the college’s students’ association has also formed about 20 clubs to improve the overall student experience. Before the pandemic, there were just six.

Meanwhile, the association held 400 hours’ worth of online events in the last eight months, most of which are now returning to a face-to-face format.

Mr Hewitt says that anyone wishing to go to university but without the grades can also sign up for courses as a “fantastic first step”.

He added: “We have formal articulation agreements in place with all local universities and, by completing an HNC here, you could go straight into second year at university or, if you complete an HND, you could advance straight into third year.”