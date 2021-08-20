Courier Business Awards 2021: Apprentice Award shortlist

The category finalists have been announced for the Courier Business Awards 2021, in association with Henderson Loggie.

It’s official – we’re one step closer to finding out the winners of the Courier Business Awards 2021.

The awards received a record-breaking number of entries this year.

Now the judges have deliberated and announced the Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlists.

Courier Business Awards Apprentice Award shortlist

The Apprentice Award – sponsored by D&A College – is designed to commend an individual who has participated in an apprenticeship programme during 2020/2021 and exceeded their employer’s expectations.

The shortlist for the Apprentice Award 2021 is:

Blair Manderson, Fife Council Building Services

Courtney Bayne, Dundee City Council

Jason Cargill, WeeCOOK Kitchen

Winners will be announced during the Courier Business Awards 2021 ceremony, taking place at the Apex Hotel, Dundee, on Saturday 30th October.

Sponsored by D&A College

Thank you to D&A College for sponsoring the Apprentice Award at The Courier Business Awards 2021.

A spokesperson for the college said: “D&A College are proud to continue sponsoring this award. We remain committed to support businesses to employ apprentices and develop the future workforce.”

