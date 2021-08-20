Courier Business Awards 2021: Community Business Award shortlist

The category finalists have been announced for the Courier Business Awards 2021, in association with Henderson Loggie.

It’s official – we’re one step closer to finding out the winners of the Courier Business Awards 2021.

The awards received a record-breaking number of entries this year.

Now the judges have deliberated and announced the Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlists.

Courier Business Awards Community Business Award shortlist

The Community Business Award – sponsored by Castle Water – is designed to reward more than profit groups and businesses who put community at their heart.

The shortlist for the Community Business Award 2021 is:

Grain & Sustain

Hillcrest

Social Good Connect

Winners will be announced during the Courier Business Awards 2021 ceremony, taking place at the Apex Hotel, Dundee, on Saturday 30th October.

Sponsored by Castle Water

Thank you to Castle Water for sponsoring the Community Business Award at The Courier Business Awards 2021.

A spokesperson for Castle Water said: “Castle Water is wholly committed to supporting our local community and The Courier Business Awards is an ideal way to raise the profile of the third sector while recognising the diversity, ambition, innovation and impact of those organisations.”

