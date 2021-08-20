Courier Business Awards 2021: Independent Retail Business Award shortlist

The category finalists have been announced for the Courier Business Awards 2021, in association with Henderson Loggie.

It’s official – we’re one step closer to finding out the winners of the Courier Business Awards 2021.

The awards received a record-breaking number of entries this year.

Now the judges have deliberated and announced the Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlists.

Courier Business Awards Independent Retail Business Award shortlist

The Independent Retail Business Award was open to all independent retail businesses operating in Courier Country.

The shortlist for the Independent Retail Business Award 2021 is:

Grain & Sustain

HTS (Scotland) Ltd T/A Assai Records

The Crystal Shop Scotland Limited

Winners will be announced during the Courier Business Awards 2021 ceremony, taking place at the Apex Hotel, Dundee, on Saturday 30th October.

Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlists

Follow the links below to view all Courier Business Awards 2021 category shortlists:

