Courier Business Awards 2021: Independent Retail Business Award shortlist

The category finalists have been announced for the Courier Business Awards 2021, in association with Henderson Loggie.
Courier Business Awards Independent Retail Business Award shortlist
The Independent Retail Business Award was open to all independent retail businesses operating in Courier Country.
The shortlist for the Independent Retail Business Award 2021 is:
- Grain & Sustain
- HTS (Scotland) Ltd T/A Assai Records
- The Crystal Shop Scotland Limited
Winners will be announced during the Courier Business Awards 2021 ceremony, taking place at the Apex Hotel, Dundee, on Saturday 30th October.
