Courier Business Awards 2021: Covid Resilience Award shortlist

The category finalists have been announced for the Courier Business Awards 2021, in association with Henderson Loggie.

It’s official – we’re one step closer to finding out the winners of the Courier Business Awards 2021.

The awards received a record-breaking number of entries this year.

Now the judges have deliberated and announced the Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlists.

Courier Business Awards Covid Resilience Award shortlist

The Covid Resilience Award – sponsored by Apex Hotels – was open to all businesses who have shown innovative practices to keep trading throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shortlist for the Covid Resilience Award is:

Hutchison Technologies

Property Studios

WeeCOOK Kitchen

Winners will be announced during the Courier Business Awards 2021 ceremony, taking place at the Apex Hotel, Dundee, on Saturday 30th October.

Thank you to Apex Hotels for sponsoring the Covid Resilience Award at the Courier Business Awards 2021.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa has a long association with Dundee’s business community and is proud to sponsor the COVID Resilience award.”

