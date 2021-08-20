Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment

Courier Business Awards 2021: Covid Resilience Award shortlist

By Courier Commercial
August 20 2021, 6.00am

The category finalists have been announced for the Courier Business Awards 2021, in association with Henderson Loggie.

It’s official – we’re one step closer to finding out the winners of the Courier Business Awards 2021.

The awards received a record-breaking number of entries this year.

Now the judges have deliberated and announced the Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlists.

Courier Business Awards Covid Resilience Award shortlist

The Covid Resilience Award – sponsored by Apex Hotels – was open to all businesses who have shown innovative practices to keep trading throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shortlist for the Covid Resilience Award is:

  • Hutchison Technologies
  • Property Studios
  • WeeCOOK Kitchen

Winners will be announced during the Courier Business Awards 2021 ceremony, taking place at the Apex Hotel, Dundee, on Saturday 30th October.

Sponsored by

Apex Hotels

Thank you to Apex Hotels for sponsoring the Covid Resilience Award at the Courier Business Awards 2021.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa has a long association with Dundee’s business community and is proud to sponsor the COVID Resilience award.”

Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlists

Follow the links below to view all Courier Business Awards 2021 category shortlists:

Apprentice Award

Best Social Media

Business Leader

Community Business

Covid Resilience Award

Energy Business

Family Business

Independent Retail Business

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality Business

Most Innovative Business

Service Business

Small Business

Technology Business

Young Business

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]