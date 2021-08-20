Courier Business Awards 2021: Young Business Award shortlist

The category finalists have been announced for the Courier Business Awards 2021, in association with Henderson Loggie.

It’s official – we’re one step closer to finding out the winners of the Courier Business Awards 2021.

The awards received a record-breaking number of entries this year.

Now the judges have deliberated and announced the Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlists.

Courier Business Awards Young Business Award shortlist

The Young Business Award – sponsored by NCR – was open to exciting and innovative new companies operating within Courier Country which started trading or launched a distinct new venture within the last three years.

The shortlist for the Young Business Award 2021 is:

Doorstep Glass Recycling

Konglomerate Games

Social Good Connect

Winners will be announced during the Courier Business Awards 2021 ceremony, taking place at the Apex Hotel, Dundee, on Saturday 30th October.

Sponsored by NCR

Thank you NCR sponsoring the Young Business Award at The Courier Business Awards 2021.

A spokesperson for the company said: “As a global business and previous Courier Business Award winner, we are delighted to sponsor an award that supports growing young businesses in Tayside.”

