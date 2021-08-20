Courier Business Awards 2021: Small Business Award shortlist

The category finalists have been announced for the Courier Business Awards 2021, in association with Henderson Loggie.

It’s official – we’re one step closer to finding out the winners of the Courier Business Awards 2021.

The awards received a record-breaking number of entries this year.

Now the judges have deliberated and announced the Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlists.

Courier Business Awards Small Business Award shortlist

The Small Business Award – sponsored by Coast Renewable Services Ltd – is open to any business with between 1 and 15 employees. The shortlist all showed commitment to developing workplace talent, demonstrated innovation and service excellence and showed proof of strategy for growth.

The shortlist for the Small Business Award 2021 is:

MadeAt94 Ltd

The HR Booth

The Malting House

Verus Financial Planning Ltd

Winners will be announced during the Courier Business Awards 2021 ceremony, taking place at the Apex Hotel, Dundee, on Saturday 30th October.

Sponsored by Coast Renewable Services Ltd

Thank you to Coast Renewable Services Ltd for sponsoring the Small Business Award at The Courier Business Awards 2021.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring this award.

“As a local company going through significant growth, we are proud to be a part of these prestigious awards.”

Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlists

Follow the links below to view all Courier Business Awards 2021 category shortlists:

Apprentice Award

Best Social Media

Business Leader

Community Business

Covid Resilience Award

Energy Business

Family Business

Independent Retail Business

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality Business

Most Innovative Business

Service Business

Small Business

Technology Business

Young Business