Courier Business Awards 2021: Energy Business Award shortlist

The category finalists have been announced for the Courier Business Awards 2021, in association with Henderson Loggie.

It’s official – we’re one step closer to finding out the winners of the Courier Business Awards 2021.

The awards received a record-breaking number of entries this year.

Now the judges have deliberated and announced the Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlists.

Courier Business Awards Energy Business Award shortlist

The Energy Business Award – sponsored by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) – was open to all energy focussed businesses and supply chain companies operating in Courier Country.

The shortlist for the Energy Business Award is:

Coast Renewable Services Ltd

Urban Foresight

Winners will be announced during the Courier Business Awards 2021 ceremony, taking place at the Apex Hotel, Dundee, on Saturday 30th October.

Sponsored by

Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc

Thank you to Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc for sponsoring the Energy Business Award at the Courier Business Awards 2021.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are delighted to be supporting the energy award this year and anticipate a competitive group competing in this category.”

Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlists

Follow the links below to view all Courier Business Awards 2021 category shortlists:

Apprentice Award

Best Social Media

Business Leader

Community Business

Covid Resilience Award

Energy Business

Family Business

Independent Retail Business

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality Business

Most Innovative Business

Service Business

Small Business

Technology Business

Young Business