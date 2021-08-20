Courier Business Awards 2021: Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality Award shortlist

The category finalists have been announced for the Courier Business Awards 2021, in association with Henderson Loggie.

It’s official – we’re one step closer to finding out the winners of the Courier Business Awards 2021.

The awards received a record-breaking number of entries this year.

Now the judges have deliberated and announced the Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlists.

Courier Business Awards Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality Award shortlist

The Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality Award – sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce – was open to all businesses which provide the best leisure, food and drink, visitor experiences and accommodation within Courier Country; showcasing the region to the world.

The shortlist for the Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality Award 2021 is:

Crieff Hydro Hotel

Sportsterz

The Kirklands Hotel

Winners will be announced during the Courier Business Awards 2021 ceremony, taking place at the Apex Hotel, Dundee, on Saturday 30th October.

Sponsored by

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

Thank you to Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce for sponsoring the Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality Award at The Courier Business Awards 2021.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We’re delighted to be championing local business.

“The leisure, tourism and hospitality sector has been under enormous pressure over the last year and has done exceptionally well to adapt.

“As a key economic driver and an employer in the region, we look forward to shining a spotlight on its stars.”

Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlists

Follow the links below to view all Courier Business Awards 2021 category shortlists:

Apprentice Award

Best Social Media

Business Leader

Community Business

Covid Resilience Award

Energy Business

Family Business

Independent Retail Business

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality Business

Most Innovative Business

Service Business

Small Business

Technology Business

Young Business