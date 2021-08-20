Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021
Business & Environment / Business

Courier Business Awards 2021: Shortlist revealed after record number of entries

By Rob McLaren
August 20 2021, 7.02am Updated: August 20 2021, 9.14am
Some of the Courier Business Awards winners in 2019.
Growth during uncertainty, resilience in the toughest of conditions, innovation and creativity shining through… entries to this year’s Courier Business Awards had it all.

Members of the judging panel were staggered by the quality of submissions when they met to decide a shortlist this week.

With almost 170 entries, a record number, their task was tougher than ever before.

It took hours of deliberation to discuss the merits of truly outstanding companies and entrepreneurs across 14 categories.

The awards, held in association with long-term partners Henderson Loggie, will take place for the eighth time in October.

‘Outstanding’ entries to Courier Business Awards

Liz Cameron, chief executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce, has been one of the award judges since 2017.

Chairing the panel this year, she described the quality of applications from companies, large and small, as “outstanding”.

The Courier Business Awards judging panel deliberates.

“It was apparent just how successful some of these businesses have been to survive in these trying times for anyone running a business,” she said.

“It’s a credit to the business leaders and employees how they have been able to adapt, and in some cases grow, during the pandemic.

“Anyone who is on the shortlist fully deserves their place there.”

Tough decisions in key categories

Other members of the judging panel were David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie; Alan Lees, chairman of BT Scotland; Graham Huband, managing editor at DC Thomson Media; and Angela Vickers, chief executive of Apex Hotels.

Mr Smith said: “There was a very healthy debate among the judges to reach our shortlist, with a lot of tough decisions to be made.

“I was pleased to see so many positive stories of achievement in every category.

“This year I feel it’s so special to highlight and celebrate and highlight the achievement of companies in Tayside and Fife.

“There are definitely sign of green shoots in the local economy which I was delighted to see.”

Mr Huband expressed his thanks to every business who entered the awards this year.

“Everyone has been impacted by Covid in different ways and reading through the entries was truly inspiring,” he said.

“We are looking forward to celebrating the success achieved by our shortlisted companies in October.”

New Courier Business Awards for 2021

This year two new awards will be presented – a Covid resilience award and a trophy for best social media.

As part of the rigorous judging process all shortlisted companies will be visited by representatives from The Courier and Henderson Loggie before a final decision of winners is made.

Category winners will be announced at a black-tie event at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee on October 30.

James Donaldson & Sons won the Courier Business Award for Business of the Year in 2019.

The top award of Business of the Year will also be announced during the ceremony.

When the awards were last held in 2019 James Donaldson & Sons won the top honour. Other past winners include Castle Water, Ingenico and CXR Biosciences.

An award for Outstanding Contribution will be presented to an individual chosen by the judging panel.

When the awards were last held Perthshire businessman Morris Leslie, whose interests include plant hire, property and vehicles auctions, was selected for this prize.

Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlist

Follow the links below to view all Courier Business Awards 2021 category shortlists:

