Courier Business Awards 2021: Best Social Media award shortlist

The category finalists have been announced for the Courier Business Awards 2021, in association with Henderson Loggie.

It’s official – we’re one step closer to finding out the winners of the Courier Business Awards 2021.

The awards received a record-breaking number of entries this year.

Now the judges have deliberated and announced the Courier Business Awards 2021 shortlists.

Courier Business Awards Best Social Media Award shortlist

The Best Social Media – sponsored by ALTAR Group – was open to all businesses who have embraced social media to build their brand.

The shortlist for the Best Social Media Award 2021 is:

HTS (Scotland) Ltd T/A Assai Records

The Crystal Shop Scotland Limited

Verdala

Winners will be announced during the Courier Business Awards 2021 ceremony, taking place at the Apex Hotel, Dundee, on Saturday 30th October.

Sponsored by ALTAR Group

Thank you ALTAR Group for sponsoring the Best Social Media Award at The Courier Business Awards 2021.

ALTAR Group is a marketing-led suite of design, digital, research and communication consultancies.

Comprising four specialist companies – Avian, Blue2, Ginger PR and Kolabo – it takes a collaborative approach to every project brief and client relationship, resulting in deliverables that generate tangible business results. ALTAR perceptions – contact them today.

