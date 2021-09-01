Councillors set to hand Dundee Museum of Transport cash boost over plans for new home

A plan to turn the old Maryfield Tram Depot into Dundee Museum of Transport’s new home is set to receive a £20,000 boost from councillors.

Trustees of the attraction – currently based in a rented building on Market Mews – hope to transform the Forfar Road site, which was bought in 2015.

The proposals have been in the pipeline for several years but have hit a number of funding hurdles.

The cash injection from Dundee City Council would allow Dundee Museum of Transport to push the project forward.

The money would be used to commission reports required for planning approval, along architect fees and consultation with locals.

Councillor Steven Rome, city development deputy convener, said: “The museum’s plans are very encouraging.

“The move to Maryfield Tram Depot from the current premises will allow for a greater number of visitors as well as creating new jobs.

“The planned relocation will also save and incorporate the historic B-listed tram depot building, which is a unique piece of Dundee’s transport heritage, as the new headquarters for the visitor attraction.”

Councillors will be asked to approve the grant on Monday.

Plan to transform historic tram depot

The former Maryfield Tram Depot was B-listed in 1993 and added to the Buildings at Risk register in 2002 after part of the structure was damaged by fire.

A section of roof was removed following the blaze and supporting scaffolding remains in place.

Dundee Museum of Transport previously released designs for the £4 million proposals.

Phase one would see the redevelopment of the rear section of the 118-year-old building.

The existing walls, damaged by fire, would be retained with a steel structure inside the brickwork.

A new roof would be installed with the entrance located at the centre of the building, offering access to a cafe, shop and facilities separate from the exhibition space.