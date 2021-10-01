Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Therapeutic garden named after Dundee welfare pioneer to be created at homeless centre

By Emma O'Neill
October 1 2021, 8.03am Updated: October 1 2021, 9.07am
The Lily Walker centre will have a new garden.

Funding has been approved for a new therapeutic garden at a homeless centre in Dundee.

The Lily Walker Centre will be given almost £25,000 to create a garden with space for service users to grow food and plant bio-diverse plants.

It will include a new pond, fruit bushes and trees, new planters, a shelter and a picnic table.

Lily Walker
The garden will be named after Lily Walker, who campaigned for social welfare.

The aim is to improve the mental health of residents and staff while providing a space for people to learn new skills.

The garden is named after Dundee social reformer Lily Walker.

Born in 1863, she spent her life campaigning to improve conditions for women and children working in industrial Dundee.

Improving Dundee Parks

Funding for the garden was approved at Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood services committee, where several other projects were also given the green light.

Councillors approved spending more than £400,000 between eight projects.

Other work will include a new steel adventure trail at the park in Fintryside. This will include a balance beam, chin-up bars, monkey bars, stepping pods, mini net twist and gate climber.

Baxter Park will get a Robina Adventure trail. This will have somersault bars, stilts, stepping posts, balance beams, monkey bars, and a wobble bridge.

Cllr Anne Rendall
Cllr Anne Rendall welcomed the funding. DCT Media

In addition, paths, fences and gates will be improved at various parks in Dundee.

The projects will be partially funded by a Scottish Government grant.

‘Wide scale investment’

Neighbourhood services convener, councillor Anne Rendall said: “It’s very positive to see such wide-scale investment in our outdoor areas across the city.

“Some of the projects are particularly exciting with the revamp of the Lily Walker centre’s reception area to include a therapeutic garden for service users.

“Additionally, I know the investment will create new outdoor opportunities for children and families with the installation of adventure trail equipment at five different play parks and the upgrade at another.

“It’s important that we continue to keep Dundee’s outdoor spaces attractive and safe for everyone to use.

“The commitment to spend to maintain and improve the current offering in the city is paramount and will allow more people to get outside and enjoy their neighbourhoods.”