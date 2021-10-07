Trains between Glasgow and Aberdeen delayed due to trespasser

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotrail confirmed that trains between Edinburgh and Aberdeen were affected by a trespasser on the train line on Thursday morning.

One person was reportedly trespassing on the line between Larbert and Stirling.

Scotrail confirmed the incident on social media at 6:25am.

A follow-up at 6:44am stated that emergency services were on the scene and the person had been removed from the line.

The disruption was cleared at 7:45am with services no longer being affected.

Train disruption

Several trains were cancelled following the trespassing.

Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen, as well as those between Edinburgh and Dunblane, were delayed or altered.

The British Transport Police have been approached for comment.

Travellers can check if a planned journey is possible on the National Rail enquiries real-time journey planner.