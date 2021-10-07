Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trains between Glasgow and Aberdeen delayed due to trespasser

By Katy Scott
October 7 2021, 6.48am Updated: October 7 2021, 8.06am
The disruption is expected to last until 8am.

Scotrail confirmed that trains between Edinburgh and Aberdeen were affected by a trespasser on the train line on Thursday morning.

One person was reportedly trespassing on the line between Larbert and Stirling.

Scotrail confirmed the incident on social media at 6:25am.

A follow-up at 6:44am stated that emergency services were on the scene and the person had been removed from the line.

The disruption was cleared at 7:45am with services no longer being affected.

Train disruption

Several trains were cancelled following the trespassing.

Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen, as well as those between Edinburgh and Dunblane, were delayed or altered.

The British Transport Police have been approached for comment.

Travellers can check if a planned journey is possible on the National Rail enquiries real-time journey planner.

