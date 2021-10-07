Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Revealed: Vaccination poverty gap in Tayside is the widest in Scotland

By Lesley-Anne Kelly and Joely Santa Cruz
October 7 2021, 4.56pm
The vaccination poverty gap

New statistics from Public Health Scotland lay bare the challenges in rolling out the vaccination programme amongst some communities.

The report provides new data showing the levels of vaccination uptake by ethnicity and poverty levels. The report covers vaccinations from the start of the rollout to September 2021.

Poverty gap

Across the Scottish health boards, Tayside shows the largest gap between the most and least deprived – a gap of 16.7%. Within Tayside, 91% of people who live in the least-deprived areas had received a first dose, compared with 74.3% in the most-deprived.

The measurement of poverty used in the report is the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) which ranks areas of Scotland based on a range of factors from health to education levels, income and access to services. Areas are assigned a rank and also banded within ten groups called deciles. Within the deciles all of the areas in group one are the ‘most-deprived’ areas and ten is ‘least-deprived’.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said, “Overall, uptake levels in Tayside are very high with more than 633,000 Covid-19 vaccines delivered. Almost 91% of over-16s have had a first dose and 84% have had two doses.

“Our vaccination teams have been delivering outreach clinics across Tayside to support people to access the Covid-19 vaccine, no matter where they live or work, what language they speak or what other barriers they may face.

“These clinics, which have also been supported by NHS Tayside’s Interpretation and Translation Service, have taken place in a range of locations including local farms and factories, homeless units and hostels, football stadia, religious centres, supermarkets and local community centres.

“We know that getting vaccinated offers maximum protection against the virus. By getting the jab you are protecting yourself and people around you and helping all of us to get out of this pandemic as quickly and safely as possible.”

In comparison to Tayside, Fife is the only Scottish board to have no disparity between richest and poorest with both groups showing a 76.9% uptake in first doses.

Across Scotland, the 40-49 age demographic showed the largest disparity from most to least deprived with a 10.3% gap.

What about ethnicity?

The report also shed some light on vaccination levels by ethnic group which showed that the white Polish community in Scotland had the lowest first dose uptake rate at less than 50%.

The rate amongst this community is low across all Scottish health boards but particularly in the larger boards such as Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire.

 

 

