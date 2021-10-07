Revealed: Vaccination poverty gap in Tayside is the widest in Scotland

New statistics from Public Health Scotland lay bare the challenges in rolling out the vaccination programme amongst some communities.

The report provides new data showing the levels of vaccination uptake by ethnicity and poverty levels. The report covers vaccinations from the start of the rollout to September 2021.

Poverty gap

Across the Scottish health boards, Tayside shows the largest gap between the most and least deprived – a gap of 16.7%. Within Tayside, 91% of people who live in the least-deprived areas had received a first dose, compared with 74.3% in the most-deprived.

The measurement of poverty used in the report is the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) which ranks areas of Scotland based on a range of factors from health to education levels, income and access to services. Areas are assigned a rank and also banded within ten groups called deciles. Within the deciles all of the areas in group one are the ‘most-deprived’ areas and ten is ‘least-deprived’.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said, “Overall, uptake levels in Tayside are very high with more than 633,000 Covid-19 vaccines delivered. Almost 91% of over-16s have had a first dose and 84% have had two doses.

“Our vaccination teams have been delivering outreach clinics across Tayside to support people to access the Covid-19 vaccine, no matter where they live or work, what language they speak or what other barriers they may face.

“These clinics, which have also been supported by NHS Tayside’s Interpretation and Translation Service, have taken place in a range of locations including local farms and factories, homeless units and hostels, football stadia, religious centres, supermarkets and local community centres.

“We know that getting vaccinated offers maximum protection against the virus. By getting the jab you are protecting yourself and people around you and helping all of us to get out of this pandemic as quickly and safely as possible.”

In comparison to Tayside, Fife is the only Scottish board to have no disparity between richest and poorest with both groups showing a 76.9% uptake in first doses.

Across Scotland, the 40-49 age demographic showed the largest disparity from most to least deprived with a 10.3% gap.

What about ethnicity?

The report also shed some light on vaccination levels by ethnic group which showed that the white Polish community in Scotland had the lowest first dose uptake rate at less than 50%.

The rate amongst this community is low across all Scottish health boards but particularly in the larger boards such as Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire.

