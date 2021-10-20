Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee University professor awarded Academy of Social Sciences Fellowship

By Hannah Ballantyne
October 20 2021, 11.38am Updated: October 20 2021, 11.44am
Professor Lorraine van Blerk of Dundee University

A Dundee University professor has been awarded the title of Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in recognition of her outstanding work on global social justice.

Professor Lorraine van Blerk, of the university’s Geography and Environmental Sciences department, is among 75 leading social scientists who have been awarded in this year’s group of new fellows.

Professor Lorraine van Blerk works at Dundee University

Professor van Blerk’s research on social justice and equality mainly focuses on young people around the world, empowering some of the poorest members of society to advocate for their rights.

She said: “It is an honour to be made a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences.

“The academy provides a platform to promote the importance of social sciences to the wider research community.

“To have my work recognised is a great achievement and demonstrates the value of social sciences.

“By understanding society and social justice issues, we can influence policy and practice for creating solutions to complex global challenges.”

The most important piece of Professor van Blerk’s work is the research project Growing up on the Streets, which explored the lives of street youths in three African cities.

Dundee University is one of the UK's top universities.

It has impacted the representation of homeless children and given them a voice.

This project has encouraged discussion around reducing violence on the streets, and creating equality and sustainable livelihoods for homeless young people.

Professor van Blerk said: “This prestigious fellowship raises the profile of the work that we do for, and with, young people as well as the impact this can have.

“The work of youth researchers in the Growing up on the Streets project was recently highly commended in The Hidden REF, emphasising the importance of inclusion and representation. Our research also influenced the UN General Comment 21 on Children in Street Situations, cementing young people’s rights in policy.”

Professor van Blerk is currently researching issues of displacement, including exploring the links with environmental change and sustainable livelihoods.

Her work on Youth Transitions in Protracted Crises, exploring the experiences of young refugees in Uganda and Jordan, has impacted policy and was recently highlighted as case study of youth inclusion in UN guidelines.

 

