Dad jailed after grisly baton attack on Fife foodbank user

A dad who carried out a brutal baton attack on a man, amid claims he had been “bullied,” has been jailed for five years.

Alexander Russell, 32, had leapt out of a van and pounced on Kevin Stewart in a street in Methil, Fife on March 27, last year.

The victim was repeatedly battered on the head and body as well as being kicked and punched.

Walking back from food bank

Russell was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday after he admitted assaulting the victim to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Prosecutor Eric Robertson earlier told how Mr Stewart was carrying two heavy shopping bags from a foodbank when he was attacked.

He added: “A red van stopped nearby and Stewart got out from the passenger side.

“He was holding by his side a wooden bat wrapped in black tape.”

Mr Stewart tried to escape into a nearby garden, but was chased by his attacker, who continued the assault.

Mr Robertson: “Kevin Stewart shouted at Russell to stop. His friend also pleaded with him. The incident lasted several minutes.”

Face was covered in blood

A couple whose garden the victim fled to witnessed the attack and dialled 999.

The advocate depute: “The man who lived there took photographs of both Russell and Kevin Stewart.

“One showed Kevin Stewart trying to get to his feet, his face covered in blood.

“The other showed Russell standing holding a black bat in his hand.”

He later claimed to police he would assault Mr Stewart “whenever the opportunity arose”.

Injuries

Mr Stewart suffered fractures to his cheekbone, wrist as well as multiple head wounds. He has been left scarred for life.

The court was told that Russell had previously lost an eye when he was attacked himself.

Marco Guarino, defending, said prior to this latest incident there had been an “undercurrent of threats” towards Russell.

The lawyer added: “He was worried about it and did not know how to deal with it.”

Sentencing, Judge Andrew Cubie remarked Russell believed there was “bullying” towards him before the attack.

He said the jail-term would have been six years and 10 months, but for the guilty plea.

Russell will also be supervised for a further two years on his release.