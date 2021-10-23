Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Labour leader visits Lochee foodbank in effort to hear the ‘lived experiences’ of Dundonians

By Matteo Bell
October 23 2021, 4.20pm Updated: October 23 2021, 4.29pm
Councillor Charlie Malone, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and MSP Michael Marra

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar made an appearance at a Dundee foodbank today in an effort to listen to the “lived experiences” of those in Scotland’s most deprived areas.

The politician met with volunteers and users of the food bank at St Mary’s church in Lochee, where he was joined by local figures such as councillor Charlie Malone and MSP Michael Marra.

The 38-year-old, who became the leader of his party in February, says that the trip up from his home in Glasgow allowed him to meet with people living in some of Scotland’s most deprived areas and discuss policy changes they want to see put in place.

‘I’m really keen to listen’

He said: “What I’m really keen to do is get out to all parts of Scotland and listen directly to the lived experiences of people coming through the pandemic, the lived experiences of people as we head into a cost of living crisis, when we see poverty and inequality on the rise, we see injustice on the rise, we see division on the rise and actually understand people who are either on the front line having to use these services or on the front line having to deliver these services and learn what they need the priorities to be from their local authorities.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

“The first thing (I’ve learned) is the immense kindness that there is and I think we saw that during the pandemic where community really pulled together to support the most vulnerable in our society.

“The other lesson though is actually why politics matters.

“The reason why politics matters is not for politicians to get into a parliament building and argue with each other and talk about what they think matters to them and try to divide communities.

“Politics is all about changing people’s lives and that’s why I want us to build a recovery that works for everyone across the whole of Scotland.”

Anas Sarwar calls for winter fuel payment boost amid growing fears over ‘heating or eating’

