SEL4: Full schedule as Dundee hosts Scotland’s premier Esports event

Up to 4,000 people are expected to visit Dundee Contemporary Arts over four days as the venue hosts the SEL4 grand finals.

Scotland’s top Esports stars are gearing up to compete for a £11,000 prize pot in the gaming tournament at DCA between November 18 and 21.

It is the showpiece occasion for the Scottish Esports League Season 4 (SEL4), the nation’s largest competitive gaming competition.

Free tickets have already been reserved and more are available here.

What to expect

In recent weeks 226 competitors have been whittled down to grand finalists in each league.

The leagues are Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Rocket League, League of Legends, Valorant and Tom Clandy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Gamers competed in a World Cup-style group stage followed by best-of-three elimination playoffs.

The top two in each league will face off over the grand finals weekend in best-of-five competitions.

The exception is Rocket League, where best-of-five playoffs will be increased to best of seven in the final.

In addition, the Call of Duty Esports Scotland Cup takes place on the Thursday, bringing together Scotland’s top eight players in this field.

Below is the full schedule for SEL4 the weekend. Events should have concluded by 9.30pm on each day.

Thursday, November 18

Doors to the event open at 12pm.

From 2pm, American video game developer Blizzard will run the Call of Duty Esports Scotland Cup, a standalone PC tournament played on controller which is scheduled to be held on the opening day of the grand finals.

Gamers will play Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, a shooter game that follows Green Beret turned CIA SAD/SOG operative Russell Adler and his mission to stop a USSR extremist group in 1981.

Eight entrants have qualified for the tournament. They are Skelp Warzone Squad, Cheers, Kowie Kavs, 0 Pro Points FC, XCod, Seriously Good Looking, PHQ and Skelp.

Friday, November 19

Doors open at noon.

At 1pm there will be a speech by Luc Delaney, director of creative technology and Esports at Northern Lights Arena Europe.

NLAE intends to build a 4,000 capacity arena at Dundee Waterfront by 2024.

The firm has an exclusive agreement to develop sites 10 and 11 – between Slessor Gardens and the Apex Hotel.

Mr Delaney is expected to outline more details on the project, which has a budget of between £40 million and £60m.

At 2pm is the final of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive between Boom Headshot! and Square Sausages. Twelve teams had entered the SEL4 competition.

The shooter game pits two teams, Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists, against each other in different objective-based game modes.

The most common game modes involve the Terrorists planting a bomb while Counter-Terrorists attempt to stop them, or Counter-Terrorists attempting to rescue hostages that the Terrorists have captured.

Saturday, November 20

Doors open at 10am.

At 11am there will be the final of the Rocket League between Skelp and Team Stryx. Thirteen teams had entered the SEL4 competition.

Rocket League, developed and published by Psyonix, is the sequel to Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars and combines football and cars.

Players control a rocket-powered car and use it to hit a ball that is much larger than the cars towards the other team’s goal area to score goals, in a way that resembles indoor football, with elements reminiscent of a demolition derby.

At 3pm there will be a special Fifa football event, with the details still to be finalised.

At 5pm is the League of Legends final between Dead Again and Skelp.

Thirteen teams had entered the SEL4 competition.

League of Legends is a battle arena game in which the player controls a character (champion) with a set of unique abilities. Four teams had entered the SEL4 competition.

Over the course of a match, champions gain levels by accruing experience points through killing enemies.

Sunday, November 21

Doors open at 10am.

At 11am there will be the final of Valorant between Aura and Skelp. Eight teams had entered the SEL4 competition.

Valorant is a hero shooter developed and published by Riot Games. Players play as one of a set of agents with characters based on several countries and cultures around the world.

The game has an assortment of weapons that each have a unique shooting pattern that has to be controlled by the player to be able to shoot accurately.

This will be followed, at 5pm, by the final event of SEL4 – the final of Tom Clandy’s Rainbow Six Siege between Project Fumetsu and 1-10. Seven teams had entered the SEL4 competition.

The online tactical shooter uses counter-terrorism units to launch and defend attacks.