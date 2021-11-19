Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee cancelled due to signal fault

An error occurred. Please try again.

Trains have been cancelled between Aberdeen and Dundee amid reports of a signalling fault.

Network Rail has reported that an issue has been reported on the line between Montrose and Arbroath.

The problem is affecting trains travelling between Aberdeen and Glasgow and Edinburgh.

⚠️ NEW: We’ve been advised by @NetworkRailSCOT of a signalling issue between Montrose and Arbroath. Train services between Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street/Edinburgh may be cancelled, delayed or revised. ^Paul pic.twitter.com/CW0bXVmgcM — ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 19, 2021

ScotRail has reported that the issue could result in services being either delayed, revised or even cancelled.

The 2.36pm and 2.49pm trains from Aberdeen to Dundee have already been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the 3.50pm service from Montrose to Aberdeen has also been pulled.

However, others are currently scheduled to depart.

ScotRail has confirmed rail tickets will be accepted on Citylink’s M9 Glasgow to Aberdeen service.

ScotRail reported at about 3.30pm that services were running to normal following delays in the area.

However, the operator warned of the possibility of further disruption due to crews and trains being out of position.