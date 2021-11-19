Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee cancelled due to signal fault

By David Mackay
November 19 2021, 2.49pm Updated: November 19 2021, 3.38pm
ScotRail trains between Aberdeen and Dundee are affected. Photo: ScotRail

Trains have been cancelled between Aberdeen and Dundee amid reports of a signalling fault.

Network Rail has reported that an issue has been reported on the line between Montrose and Arbroath.

The problem is affecting trains travelling between Aberdeen and Glasgow and Edinburgh.

ScotRail has reported that the issue could result in services being either delayed, revised or even cancelled.

The 2.36pm and 2.49pm trains from Aberdeen to Dundee have already been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the 3.50pm service from Montrose to Aberdeen has also been pulled.

However, others are currently scheduled to depart.

ScotRail has confirmed rail tickets will be accepted on Citylink’s M9 Glasgow to Aberdeen service. 

ScotRail reported at about 3.30pm that services were running to normal following delays in the area.

However, the operator warned of the possibility of further disruption due to crews and trains being out of position.