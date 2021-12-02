Jings!: Oor Wullie guest of honour as Broughty Ferry family’s Christmas lights dazzle in memory of Sara

An error occurred. Please try again.

Oor Wullie was the guest of honour as a Broughty Ferry street was dazzled by a spectacular Christmas lights display.

Ian Craighead has festooned his Portree Avenue home in impressive style every Christmas since 2013.

But this year he is also raising money for Brain Tumour Research after his sister Sara died from a rare form of the disease.

Sara lost her battle with a head and neck paraganglioma in April 2013.

And her family began their Christmas lights tradition that same year in memory of the 35-year-old.

Since then, it has gradually grown in size, taking four days to hang up this year.

The colourful illuminations now take over Ian’s neighbour’s garden as well as his own.

And one of the Oor Wullie statues displayed during Dundee’s 2019 Bucket Trail was loaned by Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station for Wednesday’s switch-on.

An emotional Ian said the efforts would all be worth it if he can raise a decent amount for the charity that looked after his sister.

“The Christmas lights are in memory of Sara and it turns what could be a sad time into a happier time,” he said.

Tumour was ‘very rare indeed’

Sara was diagnosed in 2002 when she was just 24.

An optician noticed something wrong with her right eye during a routine test and referred her to hospital.

Scans revealed a rare and slow-growing tumour which had been there since birth.

A 12-hour operation followed to remove the non-cancerous growth, which was attached to her jugular vein.

And Sara spent some time in the high dependency unit after a serious infection set in.

But despite initial good results, the tumour returned three years later and in 2009 scans showed it had become cancerous and spread to her vertebrae.

Sadly, no further treatment was available.

‘The lights make me smile’

“A paraganglioma is rare in itself but a head and neck one is very rare indeed” said Ian.

“For it to spread and become malignant is even rarer. It’s so rare the doctors did a case study on her.”

Sara survived for another four years before finally dying peacefully at home.

Ian added: “The lights make me smile and if they make just one other person smile then it is worth all the effort.”

This year he has launched a Just Giving page and the total donated has already surpassed expectations.

“Brain Tumour Research is a cause close to our hearts and we would love to give something back,” Ian said.

We’re on the hunt for other festive lights displays at homes across Tayside and Fife.

Please email your pictures to community@thecourier.co.uk and tell us where you are and we’ll feature some of the best.