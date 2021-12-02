Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife ecotherapy park: Land purchase expands site to size of more than 550 football pitches

By Gavin Harper
December 2 2021, 10.55am Updated: December 2 2021, 10.56am
The site for the ecotherapy park in Fife is now equivalent to more than 550 football pitches.
The firm behind plans for a ecotherapy wellness park at a massive former opencast mine in Fife has expanded the site.

National Pride (St Ninians) Limited has purchased Thornton Wood from Hargreaves Land.

It adds just over 46 acres to the site earmarked for development, taking the total site to 976 acres.

That is the equivalent of more than 550 football pitches.

Irene Bisset, from National Pride (St Ninians), said: “We are excited to add Thornton Wood to our portfolio.

“It enables the full potential of the area to be realised.

“It also greatly enhances the potential of the wider St Ninians development project.

“Our plans are always under review and are maturing to deliver a project that is beneficial to the area in terms of employment and increasing the local community’s economic strength.”

Images of how the ecotherapy wellness park will look once completed.

Technical director Andy Whitlock said the acquisition of the land addressed potential traffic management issues.

He said it would also allow more space between the built areas, helping realise a “carbon zero plus eco-friendly development”

Security stepped up after incidents

The massive site is just off junction four of the M90 motorway.

It was previously earmarked for what would have been Scotland’s biggest art initiative, the Scottish Earth Project.

Its aim as a ecotherapy wellness park is to promote physical and mental health and wellbeing.

It will also be a leisure, entertainment and tourism destination for the area.

The former opencast mine, by Kelty.

Security has been stepped up in recent weeks after a spate of anti-social behaviour.

Mr Whitlock called on the local community to be vigilant.

He said illegal activity “will not be tolerated” at the site.

Early plans for Fife ecotherapy park

The first designs include a ‘massing exercise’ to determine the placement of structures including accommodation units, a wellness spa complex on Loch Fitty.

There are also plans for a technology park and areas set aside for entertainment in amongst ecology sanctuaries.

Plans have not yet been put forward to Fife Council.

Plans are developing for the site, including the ‘walnut whips’.

Early concept designs also feature observation areas on the former Fife Earth Project landform structures, known locally as the ‘walnut whips’.

National Pride hopes the development will create “considerable benefits” to the local community.

It is undertaking a similar project, The Barony, in East Ayrshire.

The £80 million project will see the creation of an eco-friendly and economically-sustainable community village.

