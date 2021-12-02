Fife ecotherapy park: Land purchase expands site to size of more than 550 football pitches

An error occurred. Please try again.

The firm behind plans for a ecotherapy wellness park at a massive former opencast mine in Fife has expanded the site.

National Pride (St Ninians) Limited has purchased Thornton Wood from Hargreaves Land.

It adds just over 46 acres to the site earmarked for development, taking the total site to 976 acres.

That is the equivalent of more than 550 football pitches.

Irene Bisset, from National Pride (St Ninians), said: “We are excited to add Thornton Wood to our portfolio.

“It enables the full potential of the area to be realised.

“It also greatly enhances the potential of the wider St Ninians development project.

“Our plans are always under review and are maturing to deliver a project that is beneficial to the area in terms of employment and increasing the local community’s economic strength.”

Technical director Andy Whitlock said the acquisition of the land addressed potential traffic management issues.

He said it would also allow more space between the built areas, helping realise a “carbon zero plus eco-friendly development”

Security stepped up after incidents

The massive site is just off junction four of the M90 motorway.

It was previously earmarked for what would have been Scotland’s biggest art initiative, the Scottish Earth Project.

Its aim as a ecotherapy wellness park is to promote physical and mental health and wellbeing.

It will also be a leisure, entertainment and tourism destination for the area.

Security has been stepped up in recent weeks after a spate of anti-social behaviour.

Mr Whitlock called on the local community to be vigilant.

He said illegal activity “will not be tolerated” at the site.

Early plans for Fife ecotherapy park

The first designs include a ‘massing exercise’ to determine the placement of structures including accommodation units, a wellness spa complex on Loch Fitty.

There are also plans for a technology park and areas set aside for entertainment in amongst ecology sanctuaries.

Plans have not yet been put forward to Fife Council.

Early concept designs also feature observation areas on the former Fife Earth Project landform structures, known locally as the ‘walnut whips’.

National Pride hopes the development will create “considerable benefits” to the local community.

It is undertaking a similar project, The Barony, in East Ayrshire.

The £80 million project will see the creation of an eco-friendly and economically-sustainable community village.