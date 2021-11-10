Plans for Fife ecotherapy hub move forward but site security tightened after incidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Plans for Fife ecotherapy hub move forward but site security tightened after incidents

By Gavin Harper
November 10 2021, 4.14pm Updated: November 10 2021, 4.16pm
Early images of the proposed development, with the blocks indicating the location of the buildings.
Security at a huge former opencast mine in Fife that is set to become an ecotherapy wellness park has been increased.

The move follows a rise in anti-social behaviour incidents at the St Ninians and Loch Fitty site.

Technical director for the massive ecotherapy hub project Andy Whitlock urged the local community to be vigilant.

Mr Whitlock said it was a disappointing step, but one that was necessary.

There is more security at the former opencast mine in Fife, set to become an ecotherapy wellness hub.

He said: “Given the seriousness of several incidents of anti-social behaviour, we have no choice but to act decisively.

“Anti-social behaviour, trespass and illegal activity on our site will not be tolerated.

“The protection of the site, the welfare and safety of visitors and the protection of wildlife is our immediate priority.

“Site security personnel are now operating to inform motorcyclists that the site has now changed hands.

“Warning signs have been erected at strategic points alerting would-be visitors to the site restrictions.”

Plans taking shape for Fife ecotherapy hub

Irene Bisset, chair and co-founder of National Pride (St Ninians), said the masterplan is taking shape.

The first designs include a ‘massing exercise’ to determine the placement of structures including accommodation units, a wellness spa complex on the water of Loch Fitty.

There are also plans for a technology park and areas set aside for entertainment in amongst ecology sanctuaries.

Early concept designs also feature observation areas on the former Fife Earth Project landform structures, known locally as the ‘walnut whips’.

Ms Bisset said ideas for the site are constantly being developed.

She said: “We have had intensive discussions about the vision for St Ninians and Loch Fitty.

“Everything is in the mix and early indications are incredibly exciting.

Ideas for the site are in development.

Ms Bisset said she hopes to deliver something for the Fife community to be proud of.

“Discussions have also commenced with numerous operators wanting to join us to provide entertainment and other experiences,” she said.

“It is a very large site.

“As the custodians of this beautiful place, we take very seriously our responsibilities to deliver something wonderful for future generations and for the local community to be proud of.”

Site bigger than 700 football pitches

Initial plans were unveiled earlier this year for the 976-acre site, just off the M90 motorway near Dunfermline.

It covers an area the size of more than 700 football pitches.

The site, roughly the size of 700 football pitches, will become a tourist and leisure attraction
It was previously earmarked for what would have been Scotland’s biggest art initiative, the Scottish Earth Project