Plans for Fife ecotherapy hub move forward but site security tightened after incidents

Security at a huge former opencast mine in Fife that is set to become an ecotherapy wellness park has been increased.

The move follows a rise in anti-social behaviour incidents at the St Ninians and Loch Fitty site.

Technical director for the massive ecotherapy hub project Andy Whitlock urged the local community to be vigilant.

Mr Whitlock said it was a disappointing step, but one that was necessary.

He said: “Given the seriousness of several incidents of anti-social behaviour, we have no choice but to act decisively.

“Anti-social behaviour, trespass and illegal activity on our site will not be tolerated.

“The protection of the site, the welfare and safety of visitors and the protection of wildlife is our immediate priority.

“Site security personnel are now operating to inform motorcyclists that the site has now changed hands.

“Warning signs have been erected at strategic points alerting would-be visitors to the site restrictions.”

Plans taking shape for Fife ecotherapy hub

Irene Bisset, chair and co-founder of National Pride (St Ninians), said the masterplan is taking shape.

The first designs include a ‘massing exercise’ to determine the placement of structures including accommodation units, a wellness spa complex on the water of Loch Fitty.

There are also plans for a technology park and areas set aside for entertainment in amongst ecology sanctuaries.

Early concept designs also feature observation areas on the former Fife Earth Project landform structures, known locally as the ‘walnut whips’.

Ms Bisset said ideas for the site are constantly being developed.

She said: “We have had intensive discussions about the vision for St Ninians and Loch Fitty.

“Everything is in the mix and early indications are incredibly exciting.

Ms Bisset said she hopes to deliver something for the Fife community to be proud of.

“Discussions have also commenced with numerous operators wanting to join us to provide entertainment and other experiences,” she said.

“It is a very large site.

“As the custodians of this beautiful place, we take very seriously our responsibilities to deliver something wonderful for future generations and for the local community to be proud of.”

Site bigger than 700 football pitches

Initial plans were unveiled earlier this year for the 976-acre site, just off the M90 motorway near Dunfermline.

It covers an area the size of more than 700 football pitches.

It was previously earmarked for what would have been Scotland’s biggest art initiative, the Scottish Earth Project