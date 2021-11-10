Woman distraught as ‘one-of-a-kind’ three-wheeled scooter stolen in Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee woman has been left struggling to make her daily commute after her “one-of-a kind” three-wheeled scooter was stolen.

Sarah Duff says that she has taken “quite a blow” after the £4,000 vehicle was taken.

It happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning – with the 55-year-old waking up to find it missing from its usual spot outside her Blacklock Crescent property in Linlathen.

The theft has left the sales advisor out of pocket and struggling to get to work.

She said: “I mainly use the scooter for commuting, getting about Dundee.

“I work through in Perth and I need it to get down to the bus station in the morning.

“I think that it’s been targeted because it’s very distinctive and unique – that might have made somebody target it.

“It is quite a blow because I don’t really have the money right now to pay another £4,000 for a new one.”

‘It’s the only scooter like that in Dundee’

Sarah now hopes that the distinctive tricycle will be spotted by a member of the public and returned to her.

“It’s the only scooter like that in Dundee,” she said.

“The two wheels in front are what make it stand out – there’s a few like that in Fife but not in Dundee.

“It’s one of a kind. If people do see it they should call the police, that would be the best thing.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 7.25am on Tuesday, a report was made about a motorbike stolen from a house in Blacklock Crescent, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should contact 101 with reference 0422 on November 9.”