First Class 2021: Primary 1 photos from schools across Fife, PART 2

Welcome to First Class 2021 — our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

When are they in the newspaper?

The images below will be printed in a special keepsake supplement in The Courier on Thursday November 11.

If you miss it, you can order back copies by phoning Freephone 0800 904 7260.

Where can I buy the photos?

To search for and order photos visit our photo sales website at: photoshopscotland.newsprints.co.uk.

(Note: some photos may have been submitted by the schools themselves. In this case we are unable to sell copies but you can contact your school direct.)

When are the other schools being published?

For a full guide to all of the featured schools, visit our First Class 2021 guide.

First Class 2021