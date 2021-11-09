Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education Schools

First Class 2021: Primary 1 photos from schools across Fife, PART 1

By First Class team
November 9 2021, 5.00pm
Post Thumbnail

Welcome to First Class 2021 — our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

When are they in the newspaper?

The images below will be printed in a special keepsake supplement in The Courier on Wednesday November 10.

If you miss it, you can order back copies by phoning Freephone 0800 904 7260.

Where can I buy the photos?

To search for and order photos visit our photo sales website at: photoshopscotland.newsprints.co.uk.

(Note: some photos may have been submitted by the schools themselves. In this case we are unable to sell copies but you can contact your school direct.)

When are the other schools being published?

For a full guide to all of the featured schools, visit our First Class 2021 guide.

First Class 2021

Benarty Primary P1A
Benarty Primary P1 ASU class
Benarty Primary P1/2
St Paul’s RC Primary 
Pitteuchar West Primary P1C 
Pitteuchar West Primary P1I 
Aberhill Primary P1B 
Aberhill Primary P1A 
Capshard Primary 1C 
Capshard Primary 1B 
Capshard Primary 1A
Duloch Primary P1/2 
Duloch Primary P1A . 
Duloch Primary P1B 
Castlehill Primary 1B
Castlehill Primary 1C
Kettle Primary 
Canongate Primary 
Dunbog Primary 
Wormit Primary 
Greyfriars RC Primary 
Castlehill Primary 1A
Balmullo Primary 
Newburgh Primary 
Auchtermuchty Primary 
Ceres Primary
Springfield Primary 
Ladybank Primary 
Craigrothie Primary 
Dairsie Primary 
Letham Primary 
Balmerino Primary 
Guardbridge Primary 
Freuchie Primary
Lawhead Primary 
St Columba’s RC Primary 
Leuchars Primary 1M 
Leuchars Primary 1W 
Strathkinness Primary 
Newport Primary
Anstruther Primary P1 
Anstruther Primary P1/2 
Cardenden Primary 
Valley Primary
Valley Primary 
Valley Primary P1A 
Auchtertool Primary
Hill of Beath P1B
Hill of Beath P1A
Tayport Primary P1/2 
Tayport Primary P1 
Star Primary 
Dysart Primary 
Kinglassie Primary 
St Patrick’s RC Primary P1B
St Patrick’s RC Primary P1A
Coaltown of Balgonie Primary 
Kennoway Primary P1/2 
Kennoway Primary P1A 
Kennoway Primary P1B 
Canmore Primary  P1A 
Canmore Primary P1B 
Burntisland Primary P1R 
Burntisland Primary P1H 
Burntisland Primary P1/2 
Pitlessie Primary 
First Class 2021: Celebrating this year's P1 school pupils

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]